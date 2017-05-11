Natural History Museum Wine Festival Adds Food to Its Title

The Santa Barbara Wine Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary Saturday, June 24, as one of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s largest annual fundraisers. The festival will take place under the oak trees along Mission Creek.

The museum has expanded the name for the festival this year, calling it the Santa Barbara Wine and Food Festival, to include all the food, and local food purveyors who participate. The event also has rolled out a new logo and branding.

Meridith Moore, museum event manager, has set a goal to have 50 food vendors on the roster to accompany the 50 wineries.

“My hope is that the name change will help to attract even more of Santa Barbara county’s incredible food vendors and highlight the ones that have been participating all these years,” she said.

In 2016, the festival introduced Sparkling Way, in honor of its centennial celebration, and the alley of local sparkling wines will be back this year. The new VIP Redwood Lounge will return as well, giving guests an opportunity for early admission and a secluded seating area with private tastings.

VIP tickets are $125 for museum members, $150 for non-members. General admission for museum members is $75, $100 for non-members.

Guests age 21 and older may purchase admission on the museum’s website www.sbnature.org/winefestival. All guests must present a valid identification for admittance.

For more information visit http://www.sbnature.org/winefestival. Those interested in participating in the festival can contact Moore, at 682-4711 ext. 112 or [email protected]

— Robert Moore for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.