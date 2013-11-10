Naturalist Joan Lentz Offers a Unique Look through New Book on Santa Barbara County

JOAN LENTZ

Region's distinct nature, complexity and challenges make for a fascinating account for even the novice naturalist

With her comprehensive new book, A Naturalist's Guide to the Santa Barbara Region, local author and naturalist Joan Lentz says she wants people who live here to discover anew that Santa Barbara is more than just a pretty place.

Her book, which was released Oct. 26, will be at the center of a series of free talks throughout November and December in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The book itself is the result of a massive amount of research on the part of Lentz, who spent a decade interviewing experts in local botany, zoology and more. Mixed in are more personal excerpts from Lentz's own nature journal, which she's been keeping for more than 30 years.

Many may know Lentz through her class, "Birds of the Santa Barbara Region," that she's taught as a part of Santa Barbara City College's Continuing Education program for three decades.

She's also a research associate at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and has written three other books on birding.

Lentz is a third-generation Santa Barbaran who was raised hiking front-country trails as well as backpacking more remote areas of the region with her father, Robert Easton, who instilled in her a love of the outdoors. Her gratitude is reflected in the dedication she wrote to him in the front inscription of her book.

The region covered by the book is California's geographic middle, where southern and northern ecosystems combine to make a locale with a unique ecology. In addition to Santa Barbara County, the book includes information from San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

"There's not one book that describes what's really special," she said.

The fact that two species of bird aren't found anywhere else in the world or that nearby coastal waters are home to 32 different species of whales and dolphins are among the "amazing things" that make the area's ecology so special, she said. Because less than 2 percent of the planet has a climate similar to Santa Barbara's Mediterranean conditions, comparisons are even more complicated.

Lentz said the complexity of the research required is one reason why there aren't similar books about the area.

But the diversity of the region also poses a challenge. Lentz's book is organized by the different local habitats, including high mountains, rolling interior valleys, coastal shores and salt marshes, and it explores what grows and lives in each.

The last chapter is devoted to urban parks and backyards, encouraging people to experience nature wherever they are.

Lentz said her book is less of a field guide and more a big-picture look at natural life. She hopes it will appeal to a general audience.

Photographer Stuart Wilson provided full-color photographs for the book, and the maps and illustrations were done by biologist Peter Gaede.

The book even has field trip suggestions for each habitat, and "what you could do if you find yourself there," Lentz said.

The book is ideal for educators — Lentz said a high school or college audience could be perfect — as well as parents and grandparents of children who spend time outdoors.

Lentz's grandchildren live in Los Angeles, and when they travel up the coast to visit, "we go on nature adventures," she said, adding that visiting local tide pools is a family favorite.

"City kids are afraid to get dirty and then you expose them to this stuff and it's awesome," she said.

Lentz found a publisher with Berkeley-based Heyday Books, and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History signed on as a co-publisher.

The book is available on Amazon.com, as well as locally at Chaucer's Books, the natural history museum bookstore, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and Tecolote Bookstore in Montecito.

Lentz will be speaking at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Solvang Branch Library, 1745 Mission Drive; at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Goleta Branch Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.; and from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 25 at Dargan's Irish Pub, 18 E. Ortega St.

