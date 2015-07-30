Nature Photography Will Inspire and Awe at Wildling Museum

Advice

The Wildling Museum invites the community to come to an opening reception to celebrate the winners of its annual nature photography competition on Aug. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m.

This year’s theme, "nature’s patterns," elicited many creative perspectives on nature. The exhibition will feature 25 images, chosen from 100 entries.

First place winner was Stuart Wilson, a past entrant into the Wildling competitions and a Brooks Institute graduate who is active in the Channel City Camera Club. Wilson’s entry called “Gills” is a fascinating, close-up view of the underside of a mushroom.

Second place was won by Vikki Hunt for “Detail of Cardon Cactus.”

Geralyn Souza took third place with her entry “Marbled Water with Snowy Egret.”

The exhibition will be in the Wildling’s second-floor gallery from Aug. 8, 2015, to Sep. 28, 2015.



The Wildling is grateful to guest judges Richard Salas and Dennis Fisher, both Brooks graduates and professional photographers.

Salas has spent the last 10 years photographing underwater creatures in order to inspire viewers to care about the ocean’s health and well being. His show “0 to 60: An Underwater Adventure from the Equator to Alaska” will be closing at the Wildling on Aug. 3, but will continue at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Sea Center until Sep. 7.

Fisher has over 45 years of experience as a still photographer, photojournalist, cinematographer, range instrumentation optics engineer and electro-optics consultant. Most recently he worked for Red Bull on their "Stratos Space Jump" project, where he was tasked with designing a system capable of photographing a man from 25 miles away and tracking him during supersonic freefall.

The Wildling Museum is a nonprofit art museum dedicated to using art to inspire and enlighten visitors of all ages about the importance of natural areas both local and national.

The museum is located at 1511-B Mission Drive in Solvang, CA. Information about exhibitions, programs and events can be found at www.wildlingmuseum.org or on its Facebook page.

—Jessica McLoughlin represents the Wildling Museum.