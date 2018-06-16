Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 5:35 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

NatureTrack Taking Submissions for 2019 Film Fest

Jury comprised of film industry and nature experts

Holly Cline, left, and KC Murphy Thompson, NTFF co-directors; Sue Eisaguirre, NTFF founder/director; Keith Malloy, filmmaker, at 2018 NatureTrack Film Festival. (Courtesy photo)
By KC Murphy Thompson for NatureTrack Film Festival | June 16, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The 2019 NatureTrack Film Festival www.naturetrackfilmfestival.org (NTFF) in Los Olivos is accepting long and short film submissions in live and animated form in the categories of adventure, animation, biography, conservation, kids connecting with nature, scenic, student, music video (short only), and a special category called outdoors and out of bounds.

Until Aug. 31, there is no fee to submit a film for consideration. Beginning Sept. 1, a $10 fee will be required for late submissions. Final deadline for all submissions is Sept. 30. The festival will be March 22-24.

Entry application and rules are available at https://filmfreeway.com/NatureTrackFilmFestival. Films will be judged by a jury of film industry professionals and nature experts.

Cash prizes of $1,000 will be awarded for overall Best in Festival (feature and short). The Dan Conaway Award of $500 will be presented to the best depiction of kids connecting with nature, and there will be a $500 cash award for the audience favorite winner.

All category winners will receive a custom designed award.

The NTFF debuted in March 2018 in Los Olivos. The first-time nature-centric film festival attracted local and visiting film-goers as well as filmmakers from around the world.

More than 1,500 films were submitted for consideration resulting in 60 screening over the three-day festival weekend. Organizers hope to bring an even more diverse and distinctive selection of outdoor film to the second NatureTrack Film Festival.

NatureTrack founder and director Sue Eisaguirre conceived the idea for a local nature film festival as an extension of the nonprofit she started in 2011, which introduces school children to outdoor spaces from the seashore to the inland oak woodlands.

— KC Murphy Thompson for NatureTrack Film Festival.

 

