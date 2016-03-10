Naughton Pitches Dos Pueblos Past Westlake

Darby Naughton pitched six solid innings and Gio Macias extended his hitting streak to five games in a 6-4 Dos Pueblos baseball win over Westlake on Thursday.
Naughton allowed only one earned run in notching the victory.
Dustin Demeter went 2-3 with a double, a triple and one RBI. Colter Nisbit had a two-run double.
The Chargers (2-3) are scheduled to play a home doubleheader with Canyon on Saturday.
