Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 4:06 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Speak Up for Ocean; Pen a Love Letter to the Sea

By Elizabeth Davidson for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | July 19, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Lost Art of Love Letters and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will host a community evening of ocean awareness, film, art, and drinks 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the museum, 13 Harbor Way No. 190.

Attendees will be provided with inspiration and supplies to create handmade Love Letters to the Sea. The letters empower participants to act as a voice for the ocean, creating political change and ocean protection.

The heartfelt letters and handmade envelopes, decorated with marine creatures, will be delivered to world dignitaries and global decision-makers by Jean-Michel Cousteau of Ocean Futures Society and Jack Johnson, musician/environmentalist.

As guests chat and design their letters, the Maritime Museum will show the half-hour documentary, The Smog of the Sea, which artistically chronicles the one-week journey through the remote waters of the Sargasso Sea with marine scientist Marcus Eriksen.

The crew consisted of surfers Keith and Dan Malloy, spear-fisher Kimi Werner, bodysurfer Mark Cunningham and Johnson, who all became citizen scientists on a mission to assess the fate of plastics in the world’s oceans.

Before the film, marine biologist and educator Holly Lohuis of Ocean Futures Society will give a brief visual presentation of her underwater experiences diving around the world with Cousteau for more than two decades.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at http://www.sbmm.org/all-events/.

The event is provided with support from the Johnson Ohana Foundation, along with Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society, LoaTree, M-Special Brewery, Santa Barbara Winery & Real McCoy Rum.

Lost Art of Love Letters hosts action-based community gatherings combining art and activism in the form of letter writing.

Each person is invited to tap into his/her emotions about the state of our world and voice their opinions, cares and concerns by writing handwritten letters aimed at making a difference.

These letters may be sent to government representatives, change-makers, organizations, or even individuals personally affected by current events.

— Elizabeth Davidson for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 