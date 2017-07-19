Speak Up for Ocean; Pen a Love Letter to the Sea

Lost Art of Love Letters and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will host a community evening of ocean awareness, film, art, and drinks 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the museum, 13 Harbor Way No. 190.

Attendees will be provided with inspiration and supplies to create handmade Love Letters to the Sea. The letters empower participants to act as a voice for the ocean, creating political change and ocean protection.

The heartfelt letters and handmade envelopes, decorated with marine creatures, will be delivered to world dignitaries and global decision-makers by Jean-Michel Cousteau of Ocean Futures Society and Jack Johnson, musician/environmentalist.

As guests chat and design their letters, the Maritime Museum will show the half-hour documentary, The Smog of the Sea, which artistically chronicles the one-week journey through the remote waters of the Sargasso Sea with marine scientist Marcus Eriksen.

The crew consisted of surfers Keith and Dan Malloy, spear-fisher Kimi Werner, bodysurfer Mark Cunningham and Johnson, who all became citizen scientists on a mission to assess the fate of plastics in the world’s oceans.

Before the film, marine biologist and educator Holly Lohuis of Ocean Futures Society will give a brief visual presentation of her underwater experiences diving around the world with Cousteau for more than two decades.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at http://www.sbmm.org/all-events/.

The event is provided with support from the Johnson Ohana Foundation, along with Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society, LoaTree, M-Special Brewery, Santa Barbara Winery & Real McCoy Rum.

Lost Art of Love Letters hosts action-based community gatherings combining art and activism in the form of letter writing.

Each person is invited to tap into his/her emotions about the state of our world and voice their opinions, cares and concerns by writing handwritten letters aimed at making a difference.

These letters may be sent to government representatives, change-makers, organizations, or even individuals personally affected by current events.

— Elizabeth Davidson for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.