Captain’s Log: Nautical Swap Meet a Must-Sea

There's plenty of gear to be had at the harbor, but the real beauty of the event is in the camaraderie of the enthusiasts.

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | May 9, 2008 | 5:09 a.m.

A very special and fun nautical event – a swap meet – is coming May 17, and any sea lover with a taste for adventure and camaraderie should consider this a must-attend event.

image
Capt. David Bacon (Ramona Lisa McFadyen photo)
Make your plans to browse and shop at the Santa Barbara Harbor Nautical Swap Meet from 8 a.m. to noon May 17 in the main harbor parking lot near Marina 3, where about 80 vendor spaces will be filled with fun and fascinating gear for all manner of mariners.

Expect to find fishing tackle and gear, surfing gear, diving gear, boat rigging, inflatable boats, boat motors, nautical decorations and myriad other difficult-to-categorize treasures and memorabilia. You are likely to find a treasure. People will be looking to make deals.

A mountain of booty to rummage through is not all you will find at this super-special maritime event. You also will discover a powerful community spirit among the waterfront dwellers and visitors. You no doubt will rub elbows with people who have so much boating, fishing, cruising, sailing, diving and surfing knowledge that you will surely want to pick their brains.

That is the real magic of an event like this. Those folks are out having a good time and are ready to chat with fellow seafaring enthusiasts. Their knowledge and experiences are the best value of all because it is absolutely free. Establishing friendships is, well, priceless. This is a prefect opportunity to meet other lovers of the sea.

Whether you’re a seasoned salty sailor or you’re new to ocean sports and vocations, you will find this event well worth attending. It is co-sponsored by the city of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department and the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants Association. Refreshments will be provided by the Harbor Merchants Association.

Come swap your stuff, your stories and your knowledge. For more information, call 805.564.5531.

Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a new nonprofit group providing seafaring opportunities for those in need.

