Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 2:43 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
2018 Salute to Nurses: A Noozhawk Partnership with Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care

Navigating a New Job in the Nursing Field

Among the keys to getting off on the right foot when starting a new nursing job are socialization, setting goals and relying on mentors. (Green Shoot Media photo) Click to view larger
Among the keys to getting off on the right foot when starting a new nursing job are socialization, setting goals and relying on mentors. (Green Shoot Media photo)
By Green Shoot Media | April 22, 2018 | 8:30 p.m.

The nursing profession allows for great career flexibility and advancement, but sometimes that requires leaving your current health care organization for a new opportunity.

If you’re starting a new nursing role, you know the feelings of anxiety and self-doubt that come with the process. Have you made the right decision? Will this new opportunity really be the right step for you?

These feelings are completely natural. The key to overcoming them will be getting off on the right foot as you transition into your new role.

Read on for tips on how to navigate a career progression in the nursing field.

Don’t Go At It Alone

At this point in your career, you most likely have found some mentors. Rely on them for advice and guidance as you make your next career move. Ask for the help in researching the organization and the leadership staff already in place.

If your mentor has been in the industry long enough, he might know some of the staff members at your new workplace. Leveraging these kinds of relationships can give you a big head start as you enter a new job.

Build Immediate Bonds

Walk into your new organization with the goal of forming new relationships from day one. Be open and honest in your conversations as you learn the ropes. Admit to the feelings of discomfort associated with taking on a new role.

Your team members will rally around you to make sure you’re at ease. Socialization is crucial to forming these bonds, so do not turn down opportunities to get together after work. These off-hours sessions can be instrumental in building team camaraderie.

Set Goals

Do you have some immediate and long-term goals in taking this new role? Maybe you’re focused on becoming a charge nurse in the emergency room, or earning a master’s degree in nursing through night courses as you hold down regular hours.

Whatever your priorities, it is important to have goals with your new organization. Communicate these objectives to your superiors so they can advocate for you and cheer you on as you succeed.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 