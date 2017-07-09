Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 7:17 am | Fair 44º

 
 
 
 

Business

Learn How to Navigate a Smooth Exit From Your Business

By Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable | July 9, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable, a small-business educator and networking organization, presents the seminar, Run Your Business with Style, Exit Your Business with Style, 8-10 a.m. July 13 at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Maeda Palius Click to view larger
Maeda Palius
Jason Janzen Click to view larger
Jason Janzen

Speakers and certified public accountants Maeda Palius and Jason Janzen will discuss effective ways of designing, implementing and administering what is likely the most important event in the life of a small-business owner: the sale of the business.

Some of the issues they will address include:
 
When to begin the exit-planning process.
Identifying the owner’s objectives and quantifying the owner’s business and personal resources.
Maximizing and protecting your businesses value.
Alternative paths to take to prepare oneself and the business for sale to a third party, or creating a transfer plan that keeps owners in control of the business until they receive the entire purchase price.
Business continuity during lifetime and at death.
Coordinating owners’ plans for their businesses and estate plans for their families.
 
Palius works with businesses ranging from startups to larger companies with sales in excess of $50 million. She helps clients with business profitability consulting, financial forecasting, budgeting, and strategic planning engagements.

Palius founded Palius + O’Kelley, CPAs Inc. with Michael O’Kelley in 1993. She is also a certified valuation analyst.

Palius belongs to the AICPA, and the Principa Consulting Network, is on the California Coast RDC audit committee, and is a past president of Women’s Economic Ventures.

Janzen advises the best structure for a new entity, maximizing returns during the mid-life of entities, to the ultimate sale or restructuring of the company.

His experience includes advising in the arenas of owner/officer compensation including stock options, corporate and LLC reorganizations, accounting for foreign tax matters and navigating tax audits.

Janzen has served on community boards including the Mental Wellness Center and Friendship Manor. He is a past president for the local chapter of the California Society of CPAs and currently serves on the Statewide Finance Committee.

Cost to attend is $35 with RSVP, or $40 at the door. Checks and cash will be accepted at the door.

To register and pay in advance by check, write the check to SABER and mail in care of SBVA, 509 Coronado Dr., Goleta, CA  93117. Contact SABER Santa Barbara, 968-1282 or email [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 