Learn How to Navigate a Smooth Exit From Your Business

The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable, a small-business educator and networking organization, presents the seminar, Run Your Business with Style, Exit Your Business with Style, 8-10 a.m. July 13 at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Speakers and certified public accountants Maeda Palius and Jason Janzen will discuss effective ways of designing, implementing and administering what is likely the most important event in the life of a small-business owner: the sale of the business.

Some of the issues they will address include:



When to begin the exit-planning process.

Identifying the owner’s objectives and quantifying the owner’s business and personal resources.

Maximizing and protecting your businesses value.

Alternative paths to take to prepare oneself and the business for sale to a third party, or creating a transfer plan that keeps owners in control of the business until they receive the entire purchase price.

Business continuity during lifetime and at death.

Coordinating owners’ plans for their businesses and estate plans for their families.



Palius works with businesses ranging from startups to larger companies with sales in excess of $50 million. She helps clients with business profitability consulting, financial forecasting, budgeting, and strategic planning engagements.

Palius founded Palius + O’Kelley, CPAs Inc. with Michael O’Kelley in 1993. She is also a certified valuation analyst.

Palius belongs to the AICPA, and the Principa Consulting Network, is on the California Coast RDC audit committee, and is a past president of Women’s Economic Ventures.

Janzen advises the best structure for a new entity, maximizing returns during the mid-life of entities, to the ultimate sale or restructuring of the company.

His experience includes advising in the arenas of owner/officer compensation including stock options, corporate and LLC reorganizations, accounting for foreign tax matters and navigating tax audits.

Janzen has served on community boards including the Mental Wellness Center and Friendship Manor. He is a past president for the local chapter of the California Society of CPAs and currently serves on the Statewide Finance Committee.

Cost to attend is $35 with RSVP, or $40 at the door. Checks and cash will be accepted at the door.

To register and pay in advance by check, write the check to SABER and mail in care of SBVA, 509 Coronado Dr., Goleta, CA 93117. Contact SABER Santa Barbara, 968-1282 or email [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable.