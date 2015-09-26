Advice

Sky’s no limit as elite squadron of Navy F/A-18 Hornets soars in perfect formation over Naval Base Ventura County

Against a perfectly blue autumn sky, the Navy’s famed Blue Angels generated oohs, aahs, cheers and roars as they streaked over the Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu Air Show 2015.

The elite flight demonstration team of F/A-18 Hornets showed off a variety of precision formations, which included crossing, rolling and upside-down maneuvers, all the while trailing clouds of afterburner smoke.

Every so often, one of the strike fighter jets would peel off or swoop low to the delight of the thousands of spectators on hand for the show.

The jets can reach speeds just under Mach 2, or about 1,400 mph — almost twice the speed of sound. They can climb 30,000 feet per minute.

According to the Blue Angels’ website, 16 officers voluntarily serve with the Pensacola, Fla.-based squadron. The team’s stated purpose is to “showcase the pride and professionalism of the Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.”

