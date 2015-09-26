Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:50 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Navy’s Blue Angels Bring the Thunder — and Precision — to Point Mugu Air Show

Sky’s no limit as elite squadron of Navy F/A-18 Hornets soars in perfect formation over Naval Base Ventura County

The Blue Angels take to the skies in their famed delta formation as part of their appearance Saturday at the Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu Air Show 2015. Click to view larger
The Blue Angels take to the skies in their famed delta formation as part of their appearance Saturday at the Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu Air Show 2015. (Mike Eliason / Noozhawk photo)
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo | September 26, 2015 | 11:50 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Against a perfectly blue autumn sky, the Navy’s famed Blue Angels generated oohs, aahs, cheers and roars as they streaked over the Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu Air Show 2015.

The elite flight demonstration team of F/A-18 Hornets showed off a variety of precision formations, which included crossing, rolling and upside-down maneuvers, all the while trailing clouds of afterburner smoke.

Every so often, one of the strike fighter jets would peel off or swoop low to the delight of the thousands of spectators on hand for the show.

The jets can reach speeds just under Mach 2, or about 1,400 mph — almost twice the speed of sound. They can climb 30,000 feet per minute.

According to the Blue Angels’ website, 16 officers voluntarily serve with the Pensacola, Fla.-based squadron. The team’s stated purpose is to “showcase the pride and professionalism of the Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.” 

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 