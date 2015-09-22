Navy Destroyer USS Gridley Crew Comes Ashore While Ship Anchors Off Santa Barbara

Advice

Sailors have shore leave and will contribute to local community service projects during this week's visit to the South Coast

After a nine-and-a-half-month deployment through the Western Pacific and Arabian Gulf, the crew of the USS Gridley will be enjoying a few days of R&R in Santa Barbara.

About 330 people have been working aboard the 500-foot U.S. Navy destroyer that’s visiting the South Coast this week.

Commander Mark Crawford said that the ship anchored about a mile west of Stearns Wharf on Monday night and will be in place there until early Friday morning.

The USS Gridley is based in San Diego, and during its deployment, the destroyer participated in exercises as a strike team, one of which was located in the South China Sea. Photographs of the destroyer exercises can be seen on the ship’s Facebook page.

The deployment ended June 4, and the crew returned to San Diego before the trip up the coast to Santa Barbara.

The deployment was one the longest in U.S. Navy history since Vietnam, Crawford said.

The Gridley’s visit to Santa Barbara is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Navy League, in junction with the city of Santa Barbara’s Waterfront Department.

Crawford said that it’s special for the crew when they are able to visit cities for leave. The crew was in Seattle earlier this year for a similar visit.

“It’s neat when we get a chance to do this,” he said. “Port visits like this are great for our sailors.”

Crawford also said it gives local people a chance to meet the sailors, and that the crew will be involved with several service projects during their visit, including reading to students at Ellwood Elementary on Wednesday as well doing a beach clean-up project on Thursday.

There won’t be any public tours of the destroyer during its stop in Santa Barbara.

The USS Gridley was named after Capt. Charles Gridley, who commanded Admiral George Dewey’s flagship USS Olympia during the Battle of Manila Bay in 1898, according to the U.S. Navy.

The ship's motto, Ignis Ubi Paratus, means “Fire when ready.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.