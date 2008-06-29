Navy League Earns Top Honors in National Competition

Santa Barbara Council awarded first place for public relations, second for newsletter and third for Web site.

The Santa Barbara Navy League has received word that it has earned several awards recognizing its leadership in public relations, on the Web, and through the quarterly Navy Blue newsletter. The awards were part of the annual Donald M. Mackie Awards competition and the Public Relations Recognition program sponsored by the Navy League of the United States.

Among the Council programs found to be a cut above the rest:

» The Santa Barbara Navy League was selected as first-place winner in the large council category for the Public Relations Recognition Program award.

» The Navy Blue newsletter was selected as second-place winner in the large council category in the Mackie Awards.

» The Web site, www.sbnl.org, has been selected as third-place winner in the Mackie Awards’ large council category.

The Santa Barbara Council’s outstanding achievement will be recognized at this year’s Honor Ceremony at the Navy League National Convention on Oct. 31 in Kansas City, Mo.

The Santa Barbara Council of the Navy League of the United States is a powerful voice for our active duty service members and a strong maritime component to our national defense: that means a Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine that are second to none. The Navy League’s missions include keeping the public and elected officials informed about the importance of seapower to our national security and economic prosperity, as well as providing direct support to sea service personnel and their families though our 65,000 members and 270 Councils worldwide. The Navy League also helps build America’s future through successful youth programs like the Naval Sea Cadet Corps and the Navy League Foundation Scholarship Program.

The Santa Barbara Navy League’s television shows air on Santa Barbara Channels-Channel 17 every week, at 8:30 p.m. Sundays and Thursdays and 8:30 a.m. Mondays. Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Navy League or to download Navy Blue.

Doug Crawford is public affairs officer for the Navy League of the United States-Santa Barbara Council.