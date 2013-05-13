Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 8:54 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

NAWBO, Antioch University Fashion a New Partnership to Empower Women in Leadership

Women business owners announce scholarship for new program while showing off their sense of style

By Gabriella Slabiak, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | May 13, 2013 | 12:15 a.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from the event.]

The Santa Barbara chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners and Antioch University Santa Barbara rolled out the red carpet to celebrate their new partnership in high style.

On a balmy Thursday evening on the rooftop patio at Antioch’s downtown campus, NAWBO members staged a fashion show, displaying an array of apparel, jewelry and shoes while they and university representatives discussed a new program to educate and empower new women business leaders.

Awareness of the lack of women in high-power positions compelled NAWBO to sponsor one of its own members with a $9,000 scholarship to enroll in Antioch’s new Women & Leadership Certificate Program.

“Less than 20 percent of the positions in politics ... CEOs, board of directors, are women,” said Judy Pirkowitsch, NAWBO chapter president. “We need more mentors, we need more women in those positions.”

The scholarship will cover full tuition for the 10-month program that is being launched in the fall.

At the fashion show, NAWBO members paraded down the red carpet showing off clothing, jewelry and shoes from sponsors Deckers Outdoor Corp., Jockey and Stella & Dot. Mary Kay provided cosmetics and helped the models with makeup for the show.

The sponsors, including the Arbonne cosmetics line, were all represented by women, and they gave away products, services or gift cards in a fund-raising raffle. Some of the companies also donated a part of the proceeds from the evening’s sales to the organization.

Around 40 women enjoyed the finger food, catered by Creative Services, and the wine, provided by Pascucci, while watching the show and strolling between the tables representing the sponsors.

Antioch representatives were there to provide more information about their new program, which is aimed at educating 20 new potential female leaders.

Partnerships like these are of great benefit to Antioch as well, school officials said.

“It helps strengthen our ties to the community which we are proud of,” said Sharisse Estomo, Antioch’s assistant admissions director.

She said the program was developed “in a thoughtful matter, assessing the needs of Santa Barbara” based on surveying local professionals to determine what their needs are.

“It seems that women as a whole felt like there needed to be strengthening of their voice,” Estomo said. “There’s an incredible need to give attention to the study of gender as it relates to leadership.”

Noozhawk intern Gabriella Slabiak can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 