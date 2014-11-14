NAWBO Celebrates Success of Congressional Endorsement Campaign

The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) is celebrating the success of its recent Congressional Endorsement Program.

NAWBO gave its endorsement to 17 candidates for federal office this year, and 15 of them have been elected to date, accounting for an 88 percent success rate.

Candidates were selected solely on the basis of whether they had an entrepreneurial background or a strong legislative track record demonstrating their support for small-business owners.

“We are very pleased that so many of the candidates in our Congressional Endorsement Program were elected. It is good news for small-business owners and women entrepreneurs that so many legislators have been elected who possess a keen understanding of the integral role small business owners play in our nation’s economy. We look forward to working with these individuals to improve conditions so that more entrepreneurs can start and expand their businesses in the months ahead,” said Darla Beggs, NAWBO national board chair. “NAWBO is rooted in public policy so it is only natural that as we are poised to celebrate our 40th anniversary next year we redirect our efforts in this arena. With events and efforts planned across the country, it will be a great year to be a NAWBO member.”

NAWBO-endorsed candidates who were elected on Nov. 4 include: Shelley Moore Capito elected to the U.S. Senate from West Virginia; Jeanne Shaheen re-elected to the U.S. Senate from New Hampshire; Marsha Blackburn re-elected to the U.S. House from Tennessee; Barbara Comstock elected to the U.S. House from Virginia; Renee Ellmers re-elected to the U.S. House from North Carolina; Lois Frankel re-elected to the U.S. House from Florida; Gwen Graham elected to the U.S. House from Florida; Kay Granger re-elected to the U.S. House from Texas; David Joyce re-elected to the U.S. House from Ohio; Mia Love elected to the U.S. House from Utah; Carolyn Maloney re-elected to the U.S. House from New York; Cathy McMorris Rodgers re-elected to the U.S. House from Washington State; Elise Stefanik elected to the U.S. House from New York; Mike Thompson re-elected to the U.S. House from California; and Jackie Walorski re-elected to the U.S. House from Indiana.

NAWBO also endorsed Sen. Mary Landrieu, who will face a run-off election on Dec. 6 in Louisiana, and Rep. Jim Costa, whose election is California is still too close to call.

Click here to learn more about NAWBO. Click here to connect with the Santa Barbara Chapter. Click here to learn more about the NAWBO Congressional Endorsement Campaign.