Friday, June 22 , 2018, 10:44 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

NAWBO Celebrates Success of Congressional Endorsement Campaign

By National Association of Women Business Owners | November 14, 2014 | 6:43 a.m.

The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) is celebrating the success of its recent Congressional Endorsement Program.

NAWBO gave its endorsement to 17 candidates for federal office this year, and 15 of them have been elected to date, accounting for an 88 percent success rate.

Candidates were selected solely on the basis of whether they had an entrepreneurial background or a strong legislative track record demonstrating their support for small-business owners.

“We are very pleased that so many of the candidates in our Congressional Endorsement Program were elected. It is good news for small-business owners and women entrepreneurs that so many legislators have been elected who possess a keen understanding of the integral role small business owners play in our nation’s economy. We look forward to working with these individuals to improve conditions so that more entrepreneurs can start and expand their businesses in the months ahead,” said Darla Beggs, NAWBO national board chair. “NAWBO is rooted in public policy so it is only natural that as we are poised to celebrate our 40th anniversary next year we redirect our efforts in this arena. With events and efforts planned across the country, it will be a great year to be a NAWBO member.”

NAWBO-endorsed candidates who were elected on Nov. 4 include: Shelley Moore Capito elected to the U.S. Senate from West Virginia; Jeanne Shaheen re-elected to the U.S. Senate from New Hampshire; Marsha Blackburn re-elected to the U.S. House from Tennessee; Barbara Comstock elected to the U.S. House from Virginia; Renee Ellmers re-elected to the U.S. House from North Carolina; Lois Frankel re-elected to the U.S. House from Florida; Gwen Graham elected to the U.S. House from Florida; Kay Granger re-elected to the U.S. House from Texas; David Joyce re-elected to the U.S. House from Ohio; Mia Love elected to the U.S. House from Utah; Carolyn Maloney re-elected to the U.S. House from New York; Cathy McMorris Rodgers re-elected to the U.S. House from Washington State; Elise Stefanik elected to the U.S. House from New York; Mike Thompson re-elected to the U.S. House from California; and Jackie Walorski re-elected to the U.S. House from Indiana.

NAWBO also endorsed Sen. Mary Landrieu, who will face a run-off election on Dec. 6 in Louisiana, and Rep. Jim Costa, whose election is California is still too close to call.

Click here to learn more about NAWBO. Click here to connect with the Santa Barbara Chapter. Click here to learn more about the NAWBO Congressional Endorsement Campaign.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 