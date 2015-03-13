Friday, April 6 , 2018, 8:32 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

NAWBO, Opportunity International Join Forces to Support Women Entrepreneurs Around Globe

By National Association of Women Business Owners | March 13, 2015 | 7:43 a.m.

The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO), the only dues-based membership association representing women business owners of all sizes, sectors and stages in the United States, announced on Thursday a two-year partnership with Opportunity International, a global nonprofit organization that provides loans, savings programs, business training, microinsurance, agriculture, education finance and many other programs and resources to help millions of women in developing countries break the cycle of poverty.

NAWBO and Opportunity International will work together to forge lasting connections between women business owners around the world.

“NAWBO believes in the potential of women entrepreneurs and proudly serves thousands of women to start businesses and grow successful enterprises throughout the United States," said Darla Beggs, NAWBO national board chair. "This year, on our 40th anniversary, we are thrilled to join forces with Opportunity International to support thousands more women around the world.  NAWBO members want to give back to their fellow women entrepreneurs and Opportunity International provides a great outlet for that mission.” 

The new partnership and ongoing collaboration will provide an outlet for NAWBO members, including those of the Santa Barbara chapter, to give back to women entrepreneurs in some of the poorest areas of the world. In addition, NAWBO members will be able to learn more about Opportunity International and its transformative programs through podcasts, participation in the NAWBO National Women’s Business Conference and other outreach efforts.

“We are proud to announce this partnership with NAWBO, which will unite the women entrepreneurs of NAWBO with our clients — who are also women entrepreneurs — to help alleviate poverty in some of the poorest areas of the world,” said Vicki Escarra, global CEO of Opportunity International. “Ninety percent of our loans go to women. Together, we will be able to empower many more women to start or grow businesses, support their families and transform the world around them.” 

Thanks to the support of NAWBO and its active and generous members, Opportunity International will be able to support thousands more women entrepreneurs through financial tools and leadership training.

Founded in 1971, the organization has provided more than $8.5 billion in loans to its clients. Currently, the organization offers loans, savings programs, insurance and other financial services and training in 22 countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America and Europe.

