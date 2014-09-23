NAWBO Santa Barbara Members Find Common Cause in ‘The Power of You’

Hundreds of women entrepreneurs gathered in Indianapolis earlier this month for the National Association of Women Business Owners’ annual conference. Four NAWBO members from Santa Barbara were among them.

United by a theme of “The Power of You,” participants of the Sept. 7-10 conference at the JW Marriott Indianapolis attended leadership training and a host of seminars with names like “Power of Planning,” “Power of Board Leadership” and “Strategies to Grow,” as well as breakout sessions covering best practices, branding, investing, marketing, mentoring, sales, social media and technical challenges.

In between were plenty of opportunities for peer networking, social receptions, dinners, wine tastings, excursions and an exhibit hall with scores of vendors.

Representing Santa Barbara’s NAWBO chapter were board president Karen Mora, owner of Accountability Plus; board president-elect Kim Clark, a partner and vice president of business development at Noozhawk; board immediate past president Judy Pirkowitsch, a financial adviser at Ameriprise Financial; and Patty DeDominic, principal of DeDominic & Associates and a past president of the national NAWBO Board of Directors.

“NAWBO sets itself apart from other local women’s business organizations by supporting business owners at the national level,” Clark said. “Attending the conference really drove this point home to me.

“Our rich history of advocacy for women in the business world is truly groundbreaking and inspirational. NAWBO National will be celebrating its 40th year in 2015, and I’m proud to be a part of such a dynamic and empowering organization.”

For those who were unable to make it to Indiana, NAWBO Santa Barbara is hosting its monthly speaker series Wednesday, Sept. 24, featuring author, executive coach, motivational speaker and corporate consultant Mary Morrissey. The title of her talk is “Fail Your Way to Success!” and is sponsored by First American Title.

Morrissey has written two best-selling books, No Less Than Greatness and Building Your Field of Dreams, and she has 30 years of experience helping individuals achieve new heights of spiritual energy, wealth and success.

The luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St. The cost is $42 for members, $55 for guests and $60 at the door. Click here to register.

Click here for more information about NAWBO Santa Barbara, or call 805.229.9119.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .