NAWBO-SB Announces Winners of Inaugural BRAVO Awards

The National Association of Women Business Owners of Santa Barbara (NAWBO-SB) is proud to announce the winners of its inaugural BRAVO Awards.

NAWBO-SB’s BRAVO Awards seek to recognize women business owners and trailblazers in the Santa Barbara area who have demonstrated outstanding entrepreneurship, leadership and innovation.

A selection committee was tasked with evaluating a number of nominees, accomplished women and leaders in their industries, who were nominated by NAWBO-SB members and the Santa Barbara County community.

The following women will be on hand March 12 at the University Club to accept their awards:

» Woman Business Owner of the Year — Jenny Schatzle, owner of the Jenny Schatzle Program, for her dedication to the growth of her business, the personal growth of her clients and her impact on our community.

» Entrepreneur to Watch — Maria Wilson, owner of Painted Cabernet, for her ability to identify a unique market and rapidly build and expand a successful business.

» Philanthropic Champion — Judy Hawkins, CEO of Ruby Road Leadership, for her training, leadership and organizational development to advance entrepreneurial culture in both the nonprofit and business sectors.

» Innovator of the Year — Marsha Bailey, CEO/founder of Women’s Economic Ventures, for her ingenuity creating WEV and supporting over 800 men and women, loaning more than $3.5 million, and being a catalyst for over 4,000 local jobs.

» Education Advocate of the Year — Judy Bruton, special assistant to the president at Antioch University, for spearheading the women and leadership programs at the university.

» NAWBO-SB Member of the Year — Laura Knight, owner of Pascucci Restaurant, for her dedication to NAWBO and commitment to providing her time, services, and goods to any event, program or member.

» Rising Star of the Year — Jessica Lindsey, San Marcos High School student, for developing a social program to aid foster youth in Santa Barbara County, which received a large grant from Youth Making Change Foundation and for her efforts developing a financial literacy campaign for high school students.

» Rising Star of the Year — Ana Jimenez, San Marcos High School student, for her participation in the Youth Interactive program and her leadership and management of its program/business Montecito Biscotti.

» Lifetime Achievement Award — Susan Rose, trustee at Antioch University, for her commitment and dedication to the women of our community through her efforts in the public sector, education, community service and business.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing NAWBO-SB.