NAWBO-SB Announces Winners of Inaugural BRAVO Awards

By Marjorie Large for NAWBO-SB | February 6, 2015 | 4:59 p.m.

The National Association of Women Business Owners of Santa Barbara (NAWBO-SB) is proud to announce the winners of its inaugural BRAVO Awards.

NAWBO-SB’s BRAVO Awards seek to recognize women business owners and trailblazers in the Santa Barbara area who have demonstrated outstanding entrepreneurship, leadership and innovation.

A selection committee was tasked with evaluating a number of nominees, accomplished women and leaders in their industries, who were nominated by NAWBO-SB members and the Santa Barbara County community.

The following women will be on hand March 12 at the University Club to accept their awards:

» Woman Business Owner of the Year — Jenny Schatzle, owner of the Jenny Schatzle Program, for her dedication to the growth of her business, the personal growth of her clients and her impact on our community.

» Entrepreneur to Watch — Maria Wilson, owner of Painted Cabernet, for her ability to identify a unique market and rapidly build and expand a successful business.

» Philanthropic Champion — Judy Hawkins, CEO of Ruby Road Leadership, for her training, leadership and organizational development to advance entrepreneurial culture in both the nonprofit and business sectors.

» Innovator of the Year — Marsha Bailey, CEO/founder of Women’s Economic Ventures, for her ingenuity creating WEV and supporting over 800 men and women, loaning more than $3.5 million, and being a catalyst for over 4,000 local jobs.

» Education Advocate of the Year — Judy Bruton, special assistant to the president at Antioch University, for spearheading the women and leadership programs at the university.

» NAWBO-SB Member of the Year — Laura Knight, owner of Pascucci Restaurant, for her dedication to NAWBO and commitment to providing her time, services, and goods to any event, program or member.

» Rising Star of the Year — Jessica Lindsey, San Marcos High School student, for developing a social program to aid foster youth in Santa Barbara County, which received a large grant from Youth Making Change Foundation and for her efforts developing a financial literacy campaign for high school students.

» Rising Star of the Year — Ana Jimenez, San Marcos High School student, for her participation in the Youth Interactive program and her leadership and management of its program/business Montecito Biscotti.

» Lifetime Achievement Award — Susan Rose, trustee at Antioch University, for her commitment and dedication to the women of our community through her efforts in the public sector, education, community service and business.

Click here for more information about NAWBO-SB or to purchase tickets to the BRAVO Awards.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing NAWBO-SB.

