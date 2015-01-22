NAWBO-SB Opens Nominations for Inaugural BRAVO Awards

The National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara (NAWBO-SB) is proud to announce its call for entries for the inaugural BRAVO Awards.

NAWBO-SB’s BRAVO Awards seek to recognize women business owners in the Santa Barbara area who have demonstrated outstanding entrepreneurship, leadership and innovation.

The inaugural NAWBO-SB BRAVO Awards will celebrate the achievements of businesswomen in the Santa Barbara community by honoring women in eight distinct categories, including Woman Business Owner of the Year, Entrepreneur to Watch, Philanthropic Champion, Innovator of the Year, Education Advocate of the Year, NAWBO-SB Member of the Year, Rising Star of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The entry deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 30. Nominations are open to all members of the community, not just NAWBO-SB members. Winners will be announced at the NAWBO-SB BRAVO Awards luncheon on March 12 at the University Club. Honorees must attend the luncheon. Complete nomination details are available by clicking here.

Founded in 2007, NAWBO-SB has grown to more than 75 members and is dedicated to advancing the economic development of female entrepreneurs in Santa Barbara by providing networking opportunities, support and education as well as allowing business owners to create economic strength, strategic alliances and business growth.

Click here for more information about NAWBO-SB.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara.