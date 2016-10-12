Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 6:51 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

NAWBO to Host ‘Speak Out’ Event With Local Lawmakers on Thursday

By Marjorie Large for NAWBO-SB | October 12, 2016 | 9:51 a.m.

On Thursday, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., the Santa Barbara chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) is hosting Speak Out, an opportunity for the community to engage with lawmakers and elected officials including Salud Carbajal, Justin Fareed, Monique Limon, Colin Walch, and Das Williams, among others. 

The national NAWBO organization, and the Santa Barbara chapter, make public policy an important part of their mission.

At Speak Out, topics discussed will include access to capital, fair and equitable tax treatment, federal procurement, and affordable healthcare.

The audience will be live polled and asked to answer questions relevant to these topics. Poll results give community members a voice and illustrate to officials what topics are truly relevant in Santa Barbara.

Business owners will also get the chance to express their opinion, concerns, and feedback on these topics so that the politicians and representatives can better understand the unique needs of our community.    

NAWBO-SB President Amy Ackerman Collins was the driving force behind this event, stating, “Public Policy greatly impacts local business owners and is an important focus for NAWBO-Santa Barbara. Speak Out is a NAWBO-SB event that helps bridge the gap between our lawmakers, elected officials, and these business owners.

"We hope that this event will engage the community with local politicians and help effect action. NAWBO-Santa Barbara is excited to bring local, state, and federal representatives and leaders together to create fruitful and meaningful relationships that support our local economy.”

Speak Out will be held at Santa Barbara City College’s Fe Bland Forum. The cost to attend is $15 for NAWBO members and $20 for guests.

For more information, and to register, visit www.nawbo-sb.org.

Marjorie Large of Deco Marketing Group handles marketing for NAWBO-SB.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 