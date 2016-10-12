NAWBO to Host ‘Speak Out’ Event With Local Lawmakers on Thursday

On Thursday, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., the Santa Barbara chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) is hosting Speak Out, an opportunity for the community to engage with lawmakers and elected officials including Salud Carbajal, Justin Fareed, Monique Limon, Colin Walch, and Das Williams, among others.

The national NAWBO organization, and the Santa Barbara chapter, make public policy an important part of their mission.

At Speak Out, topics discussed will include access to capital, fair and equitable tax treatment, federal procurement, and affordable healthcare.

The audience will be live polled and asked to answer questions relevant to these topics. Poll results give community members a voice and illustrate to officials what topics are truly relevant in Santa Barbara.

Business owners will also get the chance to express their opinion, concerns, and feedback on these topics so that the politicians and representatives can better understand the unique needs of our community.

NAWBO-SB President Amy Ackerman Collins was the driving force behind this event, stating, “Public Policy greatly impacts local business owners and is an important focus for NAWBO-Santa Barbara. Speak Out is a NAWBO-SB event that helps bridge the gap between our lawmakers, elected officials, and these business owners.

"We hope that this event will engage the community with local politicians and help effect action. NAWBO-Santa Barbara is excited to bring local, state, and federal representatives and leaders together to create fruitful and meaningful relationships that support our local economy.”

Speak Out will be held at Santa Barbara City College’s Fe Bland Forum. The cost to attend is $15 for NAWBO members and $20 for guests.

For more information, and to register, visit www.nawbo-sb.org.

Marjorie Large of Deco Marketing Group handles marketing for NAWBO-SB.