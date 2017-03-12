NCAA-Champion Coach John Dunning to Speak at SB Volleyball Club

Youth Sports

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club has invited NCAA-champion coach John Dunning to speak to club players, parents, coaches and the public on Friday, March 17 at 5:30 p.m., at the Armory, 700 E. Canon Perdido.

Dunning guided the Stanford women’s volleyball team to the NCAA title in December before announcing his retirement. He won five NCAA titles in his 32-year coaching career, three at Stanford and two at the University of Pacific. While at Stanford, he coached three U.S. Olympians, Logan Tom, Ogonna Nnamani and Foluke Akinradewo, and numerous U.S. National Team players, including former SBVC club members Sam and Carly Wopat.

The Hall of Fame coach will be discussing skill development, fostering a culture, coaching and other topics. There will be a Q&A following his presentation.

Admission to the event is $25 for the general public and $10 for parents of SBVC players. Club players and coaches are free.

For more information, contact SBVC assistant director Dillan Bennett at [email protected]