Near-Drowning Reported at Refugio State Beach

Victim, a 58-year-old man, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after paramedics were able to get his heart beating again

Emergency personnel were able to revive a near-drowning victim who was pulled from the water Sunday afternoon at Refugio State Beach, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Two engines responded at 3:10 p.m. to a report of a drowning victim, and arrived to find a 58-year-old man who was not breathing and had no pulse, said Engineer Paul Christensen.

Witnesses reported that man, whose name was not released, was under water for one to two minutes before being brought to shore, Christensen said.

State Parks rangers and two off-duty nurses attempted to revive the man, then paramedics took over and were able to restore his heartbeat, Christensen said, while continuing to provide breathing assistance.

The man was flown to by CALSTAR helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Details on his condition were not available.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.