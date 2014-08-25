Nearby Home Undamaged as Fire Destroys Small Barn Near Orcutt

A small barn was destroyed by fire Sunday night near Orcutt, but firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to a nearby residence, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The structure in the 5500 block of Telephone Road was engulfed in flames when the first crews arrived shortly after at 8:30 p.m., said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

The adjacent residence was about 40 feet away, Sadecki said, but it did not sustain any damage.

Some small explosions were reported during the fire, likely from acetylene tanks or tires, Sadecki said.

No injuries were reported, and the fire remained under investigation.

Two engines and a water tender were assisted in fighting the blaze by two engines from the city of Santa Maria.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.