Nearly 1,000 Customers Without Power in Hope Ranch Area

Nearly 1,000 customers in and around the Hope Ranch area were without power late Saturday after a car crash knocked out utility lines, according to Southern California Edison Co.

As of 11:15 p.m., 997 customers remained in the dark, according to Edison’s outage map.

The wreck occurred early Saturday in the area of Via Vistosa. No further details on the crash were available late Saturday.

All customers were expected to have power restored by 8 a.m. Sunday, Edison said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.