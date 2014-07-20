Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 12:22 pm | Fair with Haze 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Nearly 100 Applicants Vie for Income-Restricted Hideaway Bungalows Homes

More candidates than expected will compete in Friday’s lottery drawing for 10 new condos in western Goleta

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | July 20, 2014 | 11:45 p.m.

The possibility of owning a condo in Goleta’s new Hideaway Bungalows community was so enticing that nearly 100 people filed applications to buy one of 10 income-restricted units.

Now, between 80 and 90 applicants will wait to see results of a lottery drawing this Friday.

The deadline for families with a gross household income of at least $41,049 — but no more than $131,940 — to submit an application during a six-week period came and went last Wednesday while construction continued at the 7900 Hollister Ave. condominium community.

The City of Goleta has partnered with the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara to conduct the lottery because the number of applicants far exceeded the number of units.

“It was kind of more than we expected,” said Victor Honma at the Housing Authority. “Initially, we didn’t think we were going to get a real big response because of the pricing of the property.”

The Hideaway Bungalows was approved in 2009 with 101 units, including duplex, triplex and single-family homes near Sandpiper Golf Club and Bacara Resort & Spa in western Goleta. Prices range from $637,000 for two-bedroom, two-bath units in triplexes to up to $1 million for a four-bedroom, detached single-family home.

Through the program, affordable housing includes five studio units for moderate-income households with an estimated maximum sales price of $252,939 (aimed at households earning 80 percent to 120 percent of median income).

Three one-bedroom units for above-moderate income households have an estimated maximum sales price of $458,780 (households earning 121 percent to 200 percent of the median income), and two two-bedroom units for above-moderate income households have an estimated maximum sales price of $517, 575.

Final sales prices will be based on the actual purchaser’s gross household income and size, along with interest rates at time of sale.

Honma said most applicants fell right in the middle of the required income range, although he was still processing paperwork to determine whether some were incomplete or ineligible.

More than 90 percent of applicants already live somewhere on the South Coast, he said, with a few outliers in Ventura or Los Angeles, and demographics varied.

He guessed historically high rental rates helped attract interest in buying.

“People are just looking at all their alternatives,” Honma said. “It’s the perfect storm of high rent and very low availability. I’m really sorry we can’t do one of these every year. There are so many commuters that we’re trying to attract.”

The public lottery will take place at 6 p.m. Friday at the Housing Authority, at which time the first 20 selected will be asked to certify their income.

Soon after, applicants should find out whether they qualify and if the unit they want is available.

“There’s quite a few hoops they still have to jump through,” Honma said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 