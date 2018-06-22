Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:44 pm | Overcast with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Nearly 60,000 Ballots Remain Uncounted In Santa Barbara County

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 9, 2016 | 9:05 p.m.

The election may not be over for close races in Santa Barbara County, where thousands of mail-in and provisional ballots cast on election day are still being counted.

The vote totals could be up in the air for at least a week, with an estimated 59,300 uncounted ballots countywide as of Wednesday, said Joe Holland, the county clerk, recorder, assessor and registrar of voters.

Of the ballots needed to be processed, 46,600 vote-by-mail remain to be counted along with 11,000 provisional.

Holland said staff won’t be done counting the vote-by-mail ballots until possibly next Wednesday, while provisional ballots will be counted toward the end of next week.

“This year had an unprecedented level of vote-by-mail ballots, and an unprecedented turnout,” Holland said. “It’s taking more work. As vote-by-mail ballots become more popular, it increases to the work load.”

Voter turnout in Santa Barbara County pushed to 82.5 percent, Holland said.

“The only thing that was different this year was the incredible and steady turnout,” he said.

The County Elections Office is still accepting ballots that were mailed and postmarked by Nov. 8 and received on Nov. 14, he said.

Updated result are scheduled to be released by 4 p.m. Friday, and a subsequent release is expected on either Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

The county announces official election results by Dec. 6.

“I don’t know if there’re some races that will change,” Holland said. “We never really call races, all we do is count the votes.” 

The County Elections Office will be counting ballots Friday and Saturday, despite that government offices are closed on the weekends and Friday being Veteran's Day, a federal holiday.

Holland said the office has 10 full-time and about 100 temporary staff working.

“The election doesn’t stop,” he said.

The volume of voters heading to polling locations slowed down at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Holland said.

“The only thing I can attribute it to is people wanting to watch the results on television,” he said.

Santa Barbara County had 86 polling locations and voters had the ability to drop off a vote-by-mail ballot at any polling location or blue U.S. Postal Service box.

“A lot of people want to wait until the last day to hand their vote-by-mail ballots and providing those drop-off locations helps,” Holland said.

In previous presidential general elections, 164,977 ballots were cast out of 203,994 registered Santa Barbara County voters in 2012.

In 2008, voter turnout was 89.4 percent, and it was 80.5 percent in 2004, according to the County Elections Office.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 