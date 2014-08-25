Nebula Dance Lab to Showcase ‘Dreamscape’ Production at Benefit Gala

Nebula Dance Lab returns to Center Stage for a fourth season with four performances of Dreamscape, featuring choreography by Nebula Dance Lab.

Nebula returns fresh and hungry to explore new territory as a company with this new and exciting work. Dreamscape from its beginning has been centered on the collaborative process Nebula holds near and dear — from the initial concept through the choreography into the lighting, costumes and music.

The entire company has been a participant in the creation of this work. The new twist this season is that the choreography has been also included in this collaborative process, where dancers have become choreographers and directors working cohesively as a team to create this full evening-length work.

Nebula's "Dream Big or Go Home" gala this Wednesday at Red’s, 211 Helena Ave. in the Funk Zone, is an opportunity for the community to celebrate and learn about Nebula’s sixth new original work, and the collaborative process first hand in a special one of a kind performance.

Nebula opens up the performance to audience participation by asking patrons to become collaborators, lead through this exercise by director Devyn Duex; The result a one-of-a-kind creation mixing and matching movement language from throughout the new work.

Additionally, enjoy live music by Santa Barbara’s very own Jamey Geston, appetizers, wine at Red’s Wine Bar, silent auction, and a raffle including grand prize Kids BMX Bike, gift certificates to the Lark, Oreana, Daily Grind, Area 5.1, Segway Tours, Sea Landing Adventure Tour for 2, Art Work and so much more!

Raffle tickets are $5, and event is a suggested donation of $15 at the door. Festivities kick off at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

For more information, email [email protected].

— Devyn Duex is the founder and artistic director of Nebula Dance Lab.