Nebula Dance Lab Presents HHII Dance Festival

Nebula Dance Lab is thrilled to bring back the HHII Dance Festival Feb. 19-21, 2016.

HH, which stands for Herbig Haro, are small patches of nebulosity associated with newly born stars. HHII felt like the perfect name for this celebration of talent.

In 2015, its inaugural year, the company reached for the stars, producing over 30 works from 20 companies from all over California, New York and Iowa, featuring pieces from many styles of dance. The result was a weekend filled with audience and artists buzzing from the collective exhilarating experience.

2016 aims to push the goal even further, adding to the roster not only companies from around the U.S. but also two international companies from Canada and Hungary.

HHII is designed to take the audience on a wonderful journey showcasing over 30 works within 3 unique shows.

Artists featured include: Weslie Ching (Santa Barbara); Fuse Dance Company (Los Angeles); ​Kiruthika Rathanaswami (Canada); Watson Dance (Orange County); ArtBark International (Santa Barbara); SELAH Dance Collective (Santa Barbara); RE|Dance Group (Ill.); The Dance Network (Santa Barbara); Nebula Dance Lab (Santa Barbara); Carisa Carroll (Santa Barbara); Motion Theatre Dance Company (Santa Barbara); JESSICA KONDRATH | THE MOVEMENT (Long Beach); NECTAR | Cybil Gilbertson (Santa Barbara); Rebecca Bryant (Los Angeles); Alyssa Mitchel (San Francisco); Janos Feledi | FELEDI PROJECT (Budapest, Hungary); Lauren Chertudi (Santa Barbara); Rubans Rouges Dance Company (Los Angeles); Nicole Powell (Santa Barbara); Kendra Pearson (San Francisco); Allan Hancock College Dance (Santa Maria); and Louise Reichlin & Dancers | LA Choreographers & Dancers (Los Angeles).

Each show is handcrafted to provide an appetizing array of physical movement, technical dance and performance art, displayed through a variety of disciplines such as modern, contemporary ballet, tap and performance theater.

In the theme of celebrating dance, Nebula will launch the Apogee Awards in collaboration with the HHII Dance Festival.

The Apogee Awards will focus on highlighting the works of artists, collaborators and creators within the dance world, as well as a lifetime achievement award.

Nominations are open until Feb. 10, 2016, for any person that worked in the dance world during 2015.

Categories include Best performance by an artist in a dance work, Best performance by a creator in a dance work [director, choreographer, producer] and Best performance by a collaborator in a dance work [lighting design, costume design, technical direction, composer].

Nominations will be reviewed by a panel, and two finalists in each category will be honored along with each winner to be announced the evening of the festival.

Get your festival pass and participate in the rich experience the HHII Dance Festival provides.

VIP festival passes are available for patrons interested in early entry, a complimentary beverage and the opportunity to personally select and reserve your seat prior to the show.

On Friday and Saturday, early VIP entry is 7:30 p.m. and general entry is 7:45 p.m. On Sunday, early VIP entry is 1:30 p.m. and general entry is 1:45 p.m.

Ticket prices are $21 for general admission, $16 for students. Festival passes cost $55 and VIP festival pass cost $65.

— Devyn Duex is the founder, president and artistic director of Nebula Dance Lab.