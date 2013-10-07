Nebula Dance Lab Returns for Third Season with ‘Floodlit & Fallen’

Nebula Dance Lab returns to Center Stage Theater for a third season with four performances of “Floodlit & Fallen” featuring choreography by Brooklyn Hughes and Devyn Duex.

Founded by artistic director Duex in 2010, the company aims to provide artists in modern dance the opportunity to experiment, push boundaries and create new language in dance through physical exploration. Nebula thrives as a collaboration among choreographer, dancer, costume, lighting design and multimedia.

Since the beginning just three years ago, Nebula Dance Lab has presented their vibrant work to the Santa Barbara community through venues such as the NECTAR artist forum, SB-ADaPT Fest, Mix Match Festival (Los Angeles), performances with local nonprofit organizations and self-produced events. This year the company performed in L.A., San Diego and locally, and has been invited to Chile next year to participate in volunteer service and perform. This is an exciting opportunity for Nebula to share new work with a new community.

The four performances this Thursday through Sunday, Nebula debut’s the world premiere of original work choreographed by Brooklyn Hughes, working title "Trees." The purpose of this work is to explore historical and current struggles of humanity through the eyes of trees; inspired by the history and mythology surrounding trees.

This piece explores the rich storyline between trees/nature alike and human kind, illuminated through the lens of recognizable tales and emotional landscapes. The movement language takes Nebula into a new world, embarking on a dance work sure to complement its already contrasting repertory library. In addition to the powerful choreography depicted through the characters of this story, Nebula collaborates with a variety of artists to bring this realistic fairytale to life, including Anaya Cullen on costume design; Spencer Michaels, lighting design, Kathryn Stephen with original writing; as well as visual and graphic artists, sound composer and more. This piece is sure to take you on a transformative journey.

"Floodlit & Fallen" also reprises the repertory work "Sand Into Glass," choreographed by Duex. This piece is a culmination of work over several years, premiered as a six-minute concept in 2008, reworked and shown in 2009, and then revisited again in 2012, delving deeper into the concept and developed into a six-section story line. The piece explores the emotional and physical landscape of the journey the self takes when confronted with challenging experiences. The work strives to awaken one’s inner awareness of cyclical behavior and provide a catalyst to change and personal growth. If you saw it last season, it will have some new moments explored, and certain characters danced by company members for the first time, bringing a new life to the overall work.

This show is designed to take you on a rich and emotional journey full of twists and turns...join us as we share in these original works.

Nebula’s "Floodlit & Fallen" showcases the musical talents of four professional artists. Catch their live performances starting 15 prior to show times. A different musical guest each show — come to each show and catch them all.

Shows times are 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $18 for general admission and $13 for students with ID. Tickets are available through the Center Stage box office at 751 Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara or by calling 805.963.8198.

Pre-Show Music

» Oct. 10 at 7:45 p.m., Kate Graves

» Oct. 11 at 7:45 p.m., Marley Quinn

» Oct. 12 at 7:45 p.m., Vincent & Vedant

» Oct. 13 at 1:45 p.m., Jamey Geston

Cast and Crew

» Artistic Director: Devyn Duex

» Choreography: Brooklyn Hughes and Devyn Duex

» Performance by Nebula Dance Lab Company Dancers: Weslie Ching, Kaita Lepore Mrazek, Devyn Duex, Meghan Morelli, Megan Ragland, Genevieve Hand, and Megan Butala.

» Lighting Designer: Spencer Michaels

» Costume Designer: Anaya Cullen

» Original Narrative/Writer- Kathryn Stephens

» Video Artist, Sand Into Glass: Erin Martinez

» Music Composer: Stephen Pope and William Pasley

» Music Editing: Devyn Duex, Kaita Lepore Mrazek, and Brooklyn Hughes

» Technical Director: Brad Spaulding

» Photography: Arna Bee Photography

— Meghan Morelli and Devyn Duex represents Nebula Dance Lab.