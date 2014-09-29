Nebula Dance Lab Returns to Center Stage with Four Performances of ‘Dreamscape’

Nebula Dance Lab returns to Center Stage for its fourth season with four performances of "Dreamscape" featuring choreography by Nebula Dance Lab.

The company returns fresh and hungry to explore new territory as a company with its dynamic movement language. Dreamscape from its beginning has been centered on the collaborative process Nebula holds near and dear — from the initial concept, through the choreography into the lighting, costumes and musical score, the entire company has been a participant in the creation of this work. With a new collaborative commitment comes an unleashing of energies and talents previously untapped to create this powerful, intimate and even humorous evening-length work.

Since its beginning just four years ago, Nebula Dance Lab has presented their vibrant work to the Santa Barbara community through venues such as the NECTAR artist forum, SB-ADaPT Fest, Synergy (Fusion Dance), Kinesis, performances with local nonprofit organizations and its annual self-produced show.

Additionally, the company has toured their work performing in Los Angeles at the Mix Match Festival in San Diego, and has an invitation to perform in Chile as part of a volunteer service program in Santiago and in addition offer wellness programming to the communities. Nebula is excited to grow its touring opportunities and plans to travel its repertoire to the Midwest in 2015.

Nebula’s four performances of Dreamscape this October debuts the world premiere of original work choreographed by Nebula Dance Lab and members Devyn Duex, Meghan Morelli, Megan Butala, Megan Ragland and Shelby Lynn Joyce, and guest choreographers Emily Tatomer and Meredith Cabaniss.

Both literally and figuratively, the purpose of this work is to explore the various forms and concepts of dreaming. The goal is to take the audience on a journey oddly familiar, transitory and hopeful. This work showcases Nebula’s whimsical and humorous side with powerful choreography and storytelling. Nebula collaborates with a variety of artists to bring this dream world to life, including Anaya Cullen on costume design, Meredith Cabaniss, lighting/visual arts design, William Pasley, music composition, and other guest artists such as Kaita Mrazek, dancer and Marco Pinter, visual arts consultant.

Dreamscape intends to suspend your reality for a moment in time and explore the inner landscape at work within the dream world.

All four of Nebula Dance Lab’s performances are opened with live music played by a different musical guest each show. Starting when theater doors open, guests will be treated to musical artists Kate Graves, Adam Phillips and more. Come to each show and catch them all.

Show times are 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 9-11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12. Tickets are $18 for general admission, $13 for students with ID and $13 for children under 12. Tickets are available through the Center Stage box office, 751 Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara. Call 805.963.8198. Please note that a box office facility fee will be applied to each ticket upon purchase.

Pre-Show Musical Artists

» Oct. 9 at 7:45 p.m. — Kate Graves

» Oct. 10 at 7:45 p.m. — Adam Phillips

» Oct. 11 at 7:45 p.m. — TBA

» Oct. 12 at 1:45 p.m. — Adam Phillips

— Devyn Duex is the founder/president of Nebula Dance Lab.