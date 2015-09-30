Nebula Dance Labs Returns to Center Stage for Fifth Season

Advice

Nebula Dance Lab returns to Center Stage Theater for its fifth season with three performances of Nebula's seventh and eighth new works: "The Inquisitor," featuring choreography by Nebula Dance Lab, and "Push & Pull" choreographed by Shelby Lynn Joyce and Devyn Duex.

As a company Nebula entered into this season to develop a show that would take the audience on a journey marrying storytelling and technical dance into their works.

The group pushed themselves like never before to create new language, increase technicality and explore new ways to get from point A to point B.

The company's desire this season was to showcase two very diverse topics/stories and to provide the audience an opportunity to be taken on journey.

"Push & Pull," rooted in the personal stories of the choreographers losing their parents, brings to light the importance and severity of the stages of grieving, while "The Inquisitor" brings to life a story inspired by Leo Tolstoy's The Three Questions playing on Nebula's collaborative nature throughout.

The new twist this season is incorporating live music composed by Adam Phillips written for "The Inquisitor" and original artwork by Shelby Lynn Joyce in a real treat for both audience and performer.

Since its beginning just five years ago, Nebula Dance Lab has had one of its biggest seasons to date, launching of the HHII Dance Festival, which showcased over 30 dance works by 20 companies from across the country and featured performances of over 100 artists over three days to full houses; expanding their kids' matinee program into The Lobero to allow more children to experience the theater with the support of The Lobero and Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation; and performances across California and locally in Santa Barbara.

Nebula has shared their vibrant work at venues such as the San Pedro Dance Festival, NECTAR artist forum, SB-ADaPT Fest Sprouts, MixMatch in Los Angeles, Synergy, Kinesis, SBCC Collective, IGNITE in San Diego and fundraisers/workshops with non-profit organizations, in addition to their self-produced events.

They have been invited to share their work across the US and Internationally.

Showtimes For "Push & Pull" and "The Inquisitor" are 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9; Saturday, Oct. 10; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.

Pre-sale tickets are $21 for general admission and $24 at the door. Students with valid I.D. can get $5 off of general ticket prices.

Tickets are available through the Center Stage box office, 751 Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara, 805.963.8198.

Please note a Box Office facility fee will be applied to each ticket upon purchase.

— Devyn Duex represents Nebula Dance Lab.