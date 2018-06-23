Need Meeting Spot? Newly Carpeted Library Hub Has It Covered

The Grossman Gallery, event and meeting hub at the Library Public Library, is undergoing a makeover with the installation of new carpeting this week. Funds from library reserves were designated for the renovation, which will enable the gallery to better serve the community for years to come.

Grossman Gallery, which is just off the library lobby, is frequently used for library programs, educational and cultural activities, tutoring, meetings, lectures, Library Commission meetings, and continuing staff education. The gallery features monthly art exhibitions by Central Coast artists.

The gallery also is available to rent for organizations that offer free programs to the community.

Room rental information and an application/agreement are on the city’s website http://www.cityoflompoc.com/library/Grossman.htm. The site also displays the Grossman Gallery art exhibit schedule, policies and guidelines.

The gallery last underwent a refurbishment project in 2004, which included new drapes, wall covering and carpet. Those upgrades were funded by donations from the Lompoc Valley Art Association, Library Foundation, the city’s Electric Division Public Benefit Fund, and community fundraising.

After 12 years of programs attended by more than 125,000 patrons, the Library Board of Trustees thought it was time to replace the worn carpet. At its meeting on Feb. 10, 2015, the board designated funds from library reserves for the current estimated $10,000 project.

For more information about the Lompoc Public Library System locations, hours and programming, visit cityoflompoc.com/library.

— Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library.