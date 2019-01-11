Neema Mugofwa Delivers Off Bench in Cate Girls Soccer Victory

Girls Soccer

Substitute Neema Mugofwa delivered for the Cate girls soccer team, feeding Charlotte Weis for the eventual winning goal in 1-0 victory over Santa Clara in a Frontier League match on Friday.

"We substituted Neema Mugofwa in for a few minutes at forward and told her that, in no uncertain terms, she should get us a goal," said coach Taylor Wyatt. "Within about 30seconds of being on the field, she combined with Charlotte Weis for such a nice set of passes around Santa Clara’s defensive line that Charlotte, with her characteristic composure, was able to pass the ball into the corner, away from the keeper, and over the goal line."

That was enough for the Rams, who got strong defensive games from Finnian Whelan and Kim Rogers.

"Defensive credit also goes to Kate Tunnell, Lea De Vylder, Olivia Dorion, and Maddy Tunnell, all of whom had their work cut out for them for the entire 80 minutes of play," said Wyatt.

Goalkeeper Taylor Kane made six saves in recording the clean sheet.

Cate improves to 3-0 in league and 4-2-1 overall.