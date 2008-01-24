Negro Baseball Leagues to Come Alive at Westmont

Author and expert on era to lead examination of storied sports legacy.

Before Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier more than 60 years ago, blacks were only allowed to play in the Negro Baseball League. Author Byron Motley will talk about this fascinating era in American sports history at a free lecture, “The Negro Baseball Leagues: An American Legacy,” on Feb. 1 at Westmont College.{mosimage}

Motley has a rare insight into the historic league because his father, Bob Motley, umpired in the Negro Leagues for several years. Motley authored "Ruling Over Monarchs, Giants and Stars: Umpiring in the Negro Leagues and Beyond," a memoir of his father, who called balls and strikes during games with such legends as Hank Aaron, Ernie Banks, Willie Mays and Satchel Paige.

Elena Yee, director of intercultural programs at Westmont, says Motley’s presentation is insightful, educational, amusing and moving.

“The Negro League was created and flourished because African-American baseball players simply weren’t allowed to intermingle with white players,” she said. “Today we see how athletics continues to reshape itself by increasing opportunities for minorities. It’s important to remember that race and sports have always intertwined.”

Producer/director Penny Marshall has reportedly agreed to produce Motley’s Negro League documentary and a screenplay about Negro League team owner and Hall of Fame inductee Effa Manley.

Motley’s lecture — sponsored by Westmont athletics, kinesiology and intercultural programs — is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in Westmont’s Founders Dining Room. Refreshments will be served at 3:15 p.m.

Scott Craig is Westmont College‘s media relations manager.