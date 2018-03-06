Neighborhood Chipping Program Canceled for 2018

Due to the effects of the Thomas Fire, the Jan. 9 debris flow, and the continued threat debris flows pose to the Sana Barbara community, the neighborhood chipping program has been canceled for this year.
The Montecito Fire Department remains focused on community recovery and anticipates re-establishing the annual Neighborhood Chipping Program in 2019.
For more information on how to protect your property, visit www.montecitofire.com. For questions or concerns, contact wildland specialists Maeve Juarez, 969-2983 or Kerry Kellogg, 565-8018.
— Jackie Jenkins for the Montecito Fire Protection District.