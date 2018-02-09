Neighborhood Clinics Offer Free Tetanus Shots

In collaboration with Direct Relief, the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics will hold a tetanus-vaccine clinic in response to those who have been exposed to floodwater and debris following the mudslide in Montecito.

Anyone who is a resident of Montecito or involved in the clean-up efforts can receive the vaccines for free at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Montecito Covenant Church, 671 Cold Springs Road.

Volunteers and residents involved in the clean-up efforts are advised to receive this vaccine if it’s been 10 years since their last tetanus vaccination. If someone is uncertain when their last vaccine occurred, they can still receive the vaccine.

A doctor will be onsite to answer any questions. This pop-up clinic will also serve the volunteers for Habitat for Humanity.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics is an independent, nonprofit, Federally Qualified Health Center. SBNC is comprised of two dental clinics, four medical clinics, and offers behavioral health services that combined serve more than 21,000 people.

— Angelina Macias for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.