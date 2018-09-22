Neighborhood Event Offers Window to Santa Barbara’s Asian American Heritage

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) presents the ninth annual Asian American Neighborhood Festival, an outdoor event celebrating Asian American heritage, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St.

The free, family event celebrates the history and cultures of the Asian communities that once thrived in and around the Santa Barbara Presidio neighborhood. Learn about a number of Asian cultures through live performances, local artists, food trucks, face painting and hands-on activities.

Performances range from traditional Indonesian Gamelan music and Chinese martial arts to breakdancing.

Returning performers include the Camarillo Lion Dance Troupe, Roberta Cook leading Japanese folk dance, Hulaanyone?, Sino West, Santa Barbara Wu-Hao Tai Ji Association, Bob Sedivy, Gamelan Sinar Surya, Togen Daiko of Oxnard Buddhist Temple, and UCSBreakin’.

New to the stage this year is Hawaiian singer-songwriter Karlin Ladera and taiko drumming group Ojai O’Daiko.

The festival also features vendors showcasing Asian art, jewelry, culture and food, including the critically-acclaimed Okamoto Kitchen food truck from Sherman Oaks.

Free parking is available in the lot at the corner of Santa Barbara and Canon Perdido streets. The event is sponsored by the George H. Griffiths and Olive J. Griffiths Charitable Foundation.

For more information, call 805-965-0093 or visit www.sbthp.org/aanf. For more about SBTHP, visit www.sbthp.org.

— Zach VanHarn for Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.