Neighborhood Festival Celebrates Local Asian American Heritage

By Alyssa Kichula for Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation | September 23, 2017 | 10:11 a.m.
Festival will feature traditional Asian music, art and food. Click to view larger
Festival will feature traditional Asian music, art and food. (Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation)

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) presents the eighth annual Asian American Neighborhood Festival, an outdoor event celebrating Asian American heritage, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park.

The free, family friendly event celebrates the history and cultures of the Asian communities that once thrived in and around the Santa Barbara Presidio neighborhood. Learn about a number of Asian cultures through live performances, local artists, food trucks and hands-on activities.

Performances range from traditional Indonesian gamelon music and Chinese martial arts to K-pop dance routines and break-dancing.

Returning performers include Camarillo Lion Dance Troupe; Roberta Cook leading Japanese folk dance Hulaanyone?; Santa Barbara Wu-Hao Tai Ji Association; Bob Sedivy; SS805; Togen Daiko of Oxnard Buddhist Temple; and UCSBreakin'.

New to the stage this year are Gamelan Sinar Surya and Master Yun Chao Zhang.

In addition to live performances, there will be vendors highlighting Asian art, jewelry, culture and food. SBTHP will feature the critically acclaimed Okamoto Kitchen food truck from Sherman Oaks for its Santa Barbara premiere.

Free parking available in the lot at the corner of Santa Barbara and Canon Perdido streets behind Panino, 834 Santa Barbara St.

The event is sponsored by the George H. Griffiths and Olive J. Griffiths Charitable Foundation.

For more information on the festival, call 965-0093 or visit www.sbthp.org/aanf. Learn more about Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation at www.sbthp.org.

— Alyssa Kichula for Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.

 
