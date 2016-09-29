Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 12:46 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Neighborhood Festival to Celebrate Asian-American Heritage

Traditional cultural performances will highlight family friendly event.

Taiko drumming performance on tap for Asian American Neighborhood Festival.
Taiko drumming performance on tap for Asian American Neighborhood Festival. (Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation)
By Alyssa Kichul | September 29, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation presents the Asian American Neighborhood Festival, an outdoor event celebrating Asian American heritage, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park.

This free, family friendly event celebrates the history and cultures of the Asian communities that once thrived in and around the Santa Barbara Presidio neighborhood. Learn about a number of Asian cultures through performances, food and hands-on activities.

The festival, now in its seventh year, will mark the rich and vibrant traditions of our Asian American community. Traditional cultural performances feature dance, drumming, music, and other performing arts.

There will be free parking in lot at the corner of Santa Barbara and Canon Perdido streets behind Panino at 834 Santa Barbara St.

The event is sponsored by Perry Mazda and the George H. Griffiths and Olive J. Griffiths Charitable Foundation.

Performance schedule:

Noon — Camarillo Lion Dance Troupe.

12:30 p.m. — Chinese martial art demonstration by SB Wu-Hao Tai Ji Association

12:45 p.m. — Spoken Word by Keith Mar

12:55 p.m. — Jason Paras

1:15 p.m. — Hulaanyone?

1:45 p.m. — Taiko drumming performance by Togen Daiko of Oxnard Buddhist Temple

2:15 p.m. — Japanese folk dance directed by Roberta Cook

2:30 p.m. — Sino West Performing Arts

2:45 p.m. — UCSBreakin’

3 p.m. — SS805

For more information, call 965-0093 or go to www.sbthp.org.

Alyssa Kichul for the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 