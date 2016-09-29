Neighborhood Festival to Celebrate Asian-American Heritage

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation presents the Asian American Neighborhood Festival, an outdoor event celebrating Asian American heritage, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park.

This free, family friendly event celebrates the history and cultures of the Asian communities that once thrived in and around the Santa Barbara Presidio neighborhood. Learn about a number of Asian cultures through performances, food and hands-on activities.

The festival, now in its seventh year, will mark the rich and vibrant traditions of our Asian American community. Traditional cultural performances feature dance, drumming, music, and other performing arts.

There will be free parking in lot at the corner of Santa Barbara and Canon Perdido streets behind Panino at 834 Santa Barbara St.

The event is sponsored by Perry Mazda and the George H. Griffiths and Olive J. Griffiths Charitable Foundation.

Performance schedule:

Noon — Camarillo Lion Dance Troupe.

12:30 p.m. — Chinese martial art demonstration by SB Wu-Hao Tai Ji Association

12:45 p.m. — Spoken Word by Keith Mar

12:55 p.m. — Jason Paras

1:15 p.m. — Hulaanyone?

1:45 p.m. — Taiko drumming performance by Togen Daiko of Oxnard Buddhist Temple

2:15 p.m. — Japanese folk dance directed by Roberta Cook

2:30 p.m. — Sino West Performing Arts

2:45 p.m. — UCSBreakin’

3 p.m. — SS805

For more information, call 965-0093 or go to www.sbthp.org.

Alyssa Kichul for the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.