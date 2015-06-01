Neighborhood Meeting to Discuss Municipal Tennis Center Upgrades, New Playground

The Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department will hold a neighborhood meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 10 to discuss design options for the development of a new playground and site improvements at the Municipal Tennis Center.

“Muni,” the city’s largest tennis facility, is located at 1414 Park Place.

The first four courts were constructed in 1937 and additional courts followed. The facility is home to the Parks & Recreation Department’s tennis lessons and tennis summer camps.

The project design objectives include providing recreation for neighborhood children, improving site access and safety through pathway improvements, and creating a tennis seating area.

The neighborhood meeting will include a review and discussion of some preliminary conceptual designs. The public is invited to attend and participate in a discussion of the project, which is still in the very early planning stages.

— Jill Zachary is assistant director of the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.