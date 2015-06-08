Rampage in Santa Barbara Neighborhood Ends in Attempted-Murder Arrest

A Santa Barbara man is in jail, with bail set at $1 million, after he allegedly attempted to kill a neighbor with an ax during a rampage police said was the culmination of a long-running feud.

Rudolph Menfre Collaso, 54, was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, terrorist threats, burglary, vandalism and possession of various illegal weapons, according to Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The violent incident — involving next-door neighbors — occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Santa Teresita Drive, but was not reported by police until Monday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports that a man named “Rudy,” who was armed with an ax, was breaking things inside a residence, Harwood said.

Upon arrival, officers ordered Collaso out of the home and took him into custody.

“This incident appears to be the culmination of a years-long civil dispute between the neighbors,” Harwood said.

Collaso and a companion live next door to the home that was vandalized, which belongs to a 38-year-old man whose name was not released, Harwood said.

The incident began when the neighbor and Collaso became embroiled in a shouting match across their fence line, Harwood said,

“Collaso then retrieved a brush ax, and pursued the victim with it, who ran back into his residence in fear for his life,” Harwood said. “Collaso followed the victim there and searched for him. The victim fled from the residence, unnoticed, and hid in nearby horse stables until police arrived.”

While inside the residence, Collaso allegedly went room to room, looking for the neighbor and wreaking havoc on the interior of the house.

Damage to the residence was estimated a $100,000, Harwood said.

“Detectives determined that, over a period of time, Collaso made terrorist threats to kill his neighbors, which caused them to experience sustained fear,” Harwood said.

Collaso was found to be in possession of concealed throwing knives and a concealed dagger with metal knuckles affixed, Harwood said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.