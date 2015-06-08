Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 11:10 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Rampage in Santa Barbara Neighborhood Ends in Attempted-Murder Arrest

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 8, 2015 | 9:27 p.m.

Rudolph Menfre Collaso

A Santa Barbara man is in jail, with bail set at $1 million, after he allegedly attempted to kill a neighbor with an ax during a rampage police said was the culmination of a long-running feud.

Rudolph Menfre Collaso, 54, was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, terrorist threats, burglary, vandalism and possession of various illegal weapons, according to Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The violent incident — involving next-door neighbors — occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Santa Teresita Drive, but was not reported by police until Monday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports that a man named “Rudy,” who was armed with an ax, was breaking things inside a residence, Harwood said.

Upon arrival, officers ordered Collaso out of the home and took him into custody.

“This incident appears to be the culmination of a years-long civil dispute between the neighbors,” Harwood said.

Collaso and a companion live next door to the home that was vandalized, which belongs to a 38-year-old man whose name was not released, Harwood said.

The incident began when the neighbor and Collaso became embroiled in a shouting match across their fence line, Harwood said, 

“Collaso then retrieved a brush ax, and pursued the victim with it, who ran back into his residence in fear for his life,” Harwood said. “Collaso followed the victim there and searched for him. The victim fled from the residence, unnoticed, and hid in nearby horse stables until police arrived.”

While inside the residence, Collaso allegedly went room to room, looking for the neighbor and wreaking havoc on the interior of the house.

Damage to the residence was estimated a $100,000, Harwood said.

“Detectives determined that, over a period of time, Collaso made terrorist threats to kill his neighbors, which caused them to experience sustained fear,” Harwood said.

Collaso was found to be in possession of concealed throwing knives and a concealed dagger with metal knuckles affixed, Harwood said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 