SBCC Neighborhood Task Force Addresses Noise Complaints, Other Community Issues

The accumulating trash, the cars speeding down Cliff Drive or the late-night, noisy party calls to police could've tipped the scales, forcing Santa Barbara City College officials to consider the role their students play in the local community.

Most likely, a combination of all three concerns and more compelled college President Lori Gaskin to create an SBCC Neighborhood Task Force this fall, aimed at making students better citizens and keeping neighboring residents happier.

The committee of 18 regular members has met twice a month since October, and includes attendees such as Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, SBCC administrators, faculty, students, Santa Barbara police officers, local landlords and one or two representatives from each surrounding neighborhood, according to SBCC trustee Marianne Kugler, who co-chairs the task force with fellow trustee, former Santa Barbara mayor and current Mesa resident Marty Blum.

A facilitator, Daniel Iacosano, has been contracted to direct dialogue and to keep tabs on issues of most interest.

Overcrowded housing, safety and traffic were just the tip of discussion so far, one Kugler said will conclude until mid-January when the task force delivers a list of recommendations and final report to Gaskin, the mayor and Santa Barbara City Council.

“It’s about anything where there’s a problem between the long-term residents and the shorter-term residents,” Kugler said. “It may be trash cans, cars that are speeding, anything in the neighborhood that makes it difficult in terms of quality of life. We’re gathering information faster still than we’re making decisions. There’s a lot to gather.”

Absentee rental housing landlords fuel problems, she said, but students need to be more aware of their surroundings.

Looking for a successful model has led the task force to San Luis Obispo, where police Sgt. Riley Harwood recently took committee members on a field trip.

Harwood spoke about the task force during a recent Santa Barbara council meeting, indicating the group was considering possibly enacting a noise ordinance similar to one San Luis Obispo established in 2010.

Noise complaints and house parties were bigger headaches in San Luis Obispo until stricter rules — allowing hefty fines for even first-time violators — were laid out for both college students and long-term residents.

Because San Luis Obispo has a university (Cal Poly) and a community college (Cuesta College), Kugler said its solutions might work in Santa Barbara, home to SBCC and UC Santa Barbara.

“San Luis Obispo has been working on their issues a lot longer than we have because they came up earlier,” she said. “They had some student problems in their community about eight years ago.”

Narrowing down the problem area was also difficult, Kugler said, since different neighborhoods experience varied issues. Apartment complexes near East campus and just behind JJ’s Liquor & Deli at Castillo and Montecito streets were two problem-area examples.

Kugler said she hopes the committee could continue in some permanent capacity past its January lifespan.

The group next meets Monday, and Kugler encouraged anyone interested in participating in a subcommittee focus group to call the SBCC main line at 805.965.0581.

“It’s very much more complicated I think than people necessarily realized when people went into this discussion,” she said. “It deals with more than one issue in more than one neighborhood.

“The college really wants to be good neighbors. We want our students to learn about being a part of the community, and many of them are, but we know there are problems, too.”

