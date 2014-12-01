Neighbors Voice Concerns, Suggestions at SBCC Task Force Meeting

Mesa neighborhood residents think placing security cameras in residential areas, installing more speed bumps and better lighting, and coming up with a landlord rating system similar to Yelp could help improve relations between Santa Barbara City College and its surrounding community.

Those were among the dozens of recommendations a group of local stakeholders were considering Monday at a meeting in a conference room on campus.

The 18-member SBCC Neighborhood Task Force, which began meeting twice a month in October, ironed out its list of recommendations to help make students better neighbors — a group the college wants to keep happy, especially since the state has cut funding and left local entities with more of the burden to govern and mitigate.

It’s crunch time for the group, which will wrap up discussions and present a final report to SBCC President Lori Gaskin and the Santa Barbara City Council by mid-January.

Task force co-chairs and SBCC trustees Marianne Kugler and Marty Blum sat at the head of a long table while hired facilitator Daniel Iacofano explained the process so far.

Tentative solutions and the report’s language were priorities at Monday's meeting.

Organizing sections correctly was important to Ben Partee, SBCC’s dean of educational programs.

“What about neighborhood wellness,” Partee said. “Security and cleanliness doesn’t resonate with me.”

Lower Westside resident Beebe Longstreet — one of several neighborhood representatives present — said the entire report was about wellness and quality of life.

The group opted for “neighborhood relations” language before launching into specific recommendations that Kugler cautioned should be suggestions, not definite answers.

“Almost everything on all these lists involve people other than the college,” the co-chair said. “When we publish this, it becomes recommendations. We’re not telling people what to do.”

Some members were still unsure of installing security cameras near residential areas, but one resident of the Oceano neighborhood pointed to the loitering and smoking happening outside her door.

To improve safety and noise impacts, the group considered adapting a version of San Luis Obispo’s noise ordinance — placing harsher, escalating fines on violators — for Santa Barbara, along with forming a similar San Luis Obispo Neighborhood Assistance Program (SNAP), which would hire students trained by local police to issue warnings to loud-noise violators, with police issuing fines on subsequent calls.

Santa Barbara Police Sgt. Riley Harwood said tenants would be on the hook for fines to landlords.

Organized cleanup days, meet-and-greets with student neighbors and gatherings with the SBCC Student Senate or some of its 60-plus clubs were also possibilities suggested at the meeting.

Enhanced street lighting, more stop signs and speed bumps were listed as traffic mitigations.

Members also wanted to provide landlords with a model lease, consider designating some rental properties as “non-party buildings” and investigate whether a resident adviser program could be created for off-campus students, not just those living in dorms.

As a landlord and Mesa resident, Michele Britton Bass suggested fellow property owners include unannounced walkthroughs into leases, something she already does.

“Do we want to meet with property manager folks to talk about actions like that?” said Britton Bass, who also works in SBCC’s disabled student programs and services.

Expanding residential parking permits to more streets near SBCC's main campus was suggested, along with educating students to their renter’s rights.

Acting City Manager Paul Casey said he hoped the group would be able to more clearly prioritize recommendations at the next meeting later this month.

Iacofano seconded that goal and tasked members with the homework of continuing to read through the preliminary report.

