Monday, August 13 , 2018, 2:41 pm | Fair 78º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Neighbors Fight Apartment Project on Santa Barbara’s Upper Eastside

Architectural Board of Review approved design for 4-unit apartment building that would replace a duplex with detached garage on East Micheltorena Street

house Click to view larger
A proposed apartment project to replace this duplex on East Micheltorena Street has angered neighbors, who filed an appeal to the Santa Barbara City Council.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 13, 2018 | 1:14 p.m.

A group of Santa Barbara residents are fighting the design approval of a four-unit apartment project that they say is incompatible with the neighborhood and clashes with the bungalow homes in the Upper Eastside area.

A 1,743-square-foot, single-story duplex with a detached two-car garage currently sits at 501 E. Micheltorena St., near a surface parking lot and a two-story medical building. 

The new apartment project proposes one three-bedroom unit, one two-bedroom unit, one one-bedroom unit and a studio, ranging in size rom 575 square feet to 1,335 square feet. 

Santa Barbara's Architectural Board of Review approved the project on a 3-2 vote in May. 

More than 50 members of the Upper Eastside Neighbors group and several community organizations have appealed the project approval, and the matter will be taken up by the Santa Barbara City Council at its Tuesday meeting, likely around 4 p.m. 

“We take great issue with the height and architectural style proposed, as the project is, in our opinion, totally incompatible with the surrounding neighborhood,” the appeal letter states. “Well over half the homes within a two-block radius of the project site are bungalow style, with the rest a mix of Victorian and Spanish-style structures.”

The city says that several potentially historic resources are located within a block of the project site, but neither the site or current building is historic. 

house Click to view larger
Neighbors have appealed the apartment project approved to replace the duplex at this site on Santa Barbara’s Upper Eastside.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

The project is relatively small at only four units, but it is another flashpoint in the highly charged and controversial debate over the wave of apartment projects that the city has approved in recent years.

The city in 2013 agreed to give developers bonus density — giving them the right to build multiple apartment buildings on small lots — so that the city could create more affordable-by-design apartments.

Although the apartments that are part of the city's Average Unit-sized Density Incentive Program do not have rental rate restrictions, the smaller size of the units is envisioned to attract young professionals.

The high-density apartment projects are the anchor of a new vision ushered in by the city in recent years: young professionals living near or within walking distance to downtown, who ride the bus, bicycle or scooter to work, while enjoying restaurants, nightlife and experiential attractions, such as beer and wine tasting on State Street and in the Funk Zone.

The new philosophy, however, clashes with the city's old-school preservation mentality, which historically has resisted tall buildings and dense apartment projects, in an attempt to keep Santa Barbara different from the developed coastal communities up and down the state.

house renderings Click to view larger
A rendering of the proposed apartment complex at the site at 501 E. Micheltorena St. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

In addition, affordable-housing and neighborhood activists contend that the dense apartment projects will attract more cars to the already crowded neighborhoods, since developers only have to build one off-street parking space per apartment unit, and it is likely that multiple drivers will live in the apartments. 

Since the apartments are not price-restricted, some advocates fear that the cost to rent the units will be too high for the downtown workers making entry-level salaries.

The first AUD project to get built, The Marc on Santa Barbara's Upper State Street, charges as much as $3,500 per month for two-bedroom units. 

With the Micheltorena Street project, the residents are trying to preserve the look and style of the neighborhood, which is dotted with dozens of bungalow homes, with their large verandas and patios, built in the early 1900s.

The style of homes, along with massive citrus groves, exemplified Southern California in the early part of the 20th Century. 

map Click to view larger
Neighbors have appealed the apartment project approved to replace the duplex at this site on Santa Barbara’s Upper Eastside.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

The new apartments would stand 22 feet high at the street corner, and the project's architect, Ken Vermillion and Mark Kirkhart with DesignARC, already reduced the height of the project by 6 inches. 

The Pearl Chase Society, Citzens Planning Association and Bungalow Haven Neighborhood District have written letters in oppostion to the height and neighborhood compatibility of the project.

“Any structure proposed for this elevated site should blend into the hillside and be in a style compatible with the historic neighborhood,” said Steve Dowty, president of the Pearl Chase Society.

Betsy Cramer, president of the Citizens Planning Association, believes the ABR got it wrong when it approved the design.

“We think that the proposed adjacent four-unit building on this important corner neither satisfies the ABR-mandated role of protecting and preserving the natural charm and beauty of Santa Barbara, nor is the architecture at all appropriate for the neighborhood,” Cramer said. 

The City Council will hold an appeal hearing at its Tuesday meeting, which starts at 2 p.m. at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 