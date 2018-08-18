Saturday, August 18 , 2018, 11:19 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Hundreds of Neighbors Dig In to Food Chain at 6th Annual Goleta Dam Dinner

Diners bring potluck dishes or opt for food truck ribs and tri-tip as shared meal stretches across the dam at Lake Los Carneros

Several hundred people pulled up chairs at the sixth annual Goleta Dam Dinner on Saturday evening at Lake Los Carneros in Goleta. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Photo opportunities were as abundant as the food at Saturday’s Goleta Dam Dinner. (Kushernov family photo)

By Sheridan Taphorn, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | August 18, 2018 | 8:03 p.m.

Neighbors from throughout the Goleta Valley gathered for a potluck dinner by Lake Los Caneros on Saturday evening. The sixth annual Goleta Dam Dinner drew hundreds of people, and an even larger selection of food.

As the sun set, diners took their seats at the quickly filled series of tables that stretched in a long line across the dam. Everyone made sure to bring their favorite signature dishes to share, and people were in good spirits as they mingled.

“I love that this dinner brings everyone together to enjoy an evening filled with great company and a beautiful view,” said Susan Schiferl, staff manager of the dinner.

Community members could bring their own dishes to share among neighbors or they could enjoy various plates from the on-site food truck, Neighborhood Tim’s BBQ. The food truck served up ribs, tri-tip, baked beans and mac n’ cheese, and it was such a hit that it sold out of food after just an hour.

Beer and wine were sold so that friends could indulge in a drink or two with their meal. For dessert, guests were excited to share fresh fruit, cupcakes, cookies and homemade cheesecake.

Guests lined up to purchase Goleta Dam Dinner T-shirts and merchandise while listening to the sounds of the Salt Martians Bluegrass Band. Neighbors danced and sang together while enjoying laughs with a bellies full.

“People have the chance to hang out with friends and even make new friends at the Goleta dinner,” Valerie Kushnerov, the City of Goleta’s public information officer, told Noozhawk. “It’s great to see everyone come together and enjoy a beautiful night like tonight.”

The Goleta Dam Dinner started back in 2013, and each year the crowd has gotten bigger. In addition to the City of Goleta, the event is put on by the Goleta Chamber of Commerce and the Goleta Valley Historical Society. Held in August, it gives people the chance to soak up the last bits of summer with good food and even better company.

“This dinner is a great opportunity for everyone to branch out and be neighborly while also seeing and tasting what their neighbors have to offer,” Kushnerov said.

Noozhawk intern Sheridan Taphorn can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

