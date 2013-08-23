Neil Baker Enters Not Guilty Plea in UCSB Case

A former UCSB employee who was arrested on felony charges earlier this week for allegedly vandalizing a campus building entered a not guilty plea on Friday in Santa Barbara Superior Court.

Neil Paul Baker, 54, was arrested Monday after UCSB police officers responded at about 6 p.m. to the Engineering and Sciences Building on a report of a man vandalizing a window.

Police said Baker was quickly taken into custody, but the building was searched as a precaution. It was declared safe.

According to the complaint against Baker, he is charged with one count of vandalism exceeding $400 after he did "maliciously and unlawfully deface with graffiti and other inscribed material, damage and destroy UCSB, real and personal property, which belonged to UCSB."

He is also charged with second-degree commercial burglary, as well as trespassing on private property.

No injuries were reported and no weapons were found at the scene, but police said they planned to increase patrols in the area.

Baker previously worked as an engineer at the university and was arrested in 2010 for allegedly making threats against the school, but charges were eventually dropped, though he was named a "person of interest" by UCSB.

He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 9 for a preliminary hearing, and is being represented by Deputy Public Defender Mindy Boulet.

