Neil Bruskin Takes the Helm of Stearns Wharf Merchants Association

The Stearns Wharf Merchants Association, a group dedicated to ensuring Santa Barbara’s iconic Stearns Wharf remains economically viable, has announced its officers.

At the helm is Neil Bruskin of Mother Stearns Candy Company as chief executive officer. Amanda Lynn Allen of the Ty Warner Sea Center is secretary, and Patrick Hartmann of Old Wharf Trading Company is chief financial officer.

The Merchants Association represents the 15 merchants and works through collaborative efforts to allow visitors and local community members to utilize, attend and enjoy events on Stearns Wharf throughout the year.

This year, Bruskin hopes to raise awareness of the local community regarding the historic significance of Stearns Wharf to Santa Barbara and the resources available on the wharf throughout the year, such as year-round access, year-round fishing, summer movies, children’s programs, Fourth of July fireworks and events, holiday festivals, the Parade of Lights, the best view of sunsets and safety day (soon to be announced).

Named after its original builder, John Stearns, the wharf, located at the end of State Street between East Beach and the Santa Barbara Harbor, has weathered several natural and economic disasters, including the 1925 earthquake and fires in 1973 and 1998. The reconstructed Stearns Wharf stands today as Santa Barbara’s most visited landmark.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Stearns Wharf Merchants Association.