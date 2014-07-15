Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 2:14 pm | Fair with Haze 70º

 
 
 
 

Network Hardware Resale Announces Name Change to Curvature

New brand better identifies the Goleta company’s evolution into global IT services provider

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | July 15, 2014 | 6:57 p.m.

Goleta’s Network Hardware Resale on Tuesday officially became Curvature, a much-needed name change for the innovative IT services company and its growing global reach.

CEO Mike Sheldon unveiled the new brand at the business’ 6500 Hollister Ave. headquarters, where local employees enjoyed an after-hours celebration of free food, drinks and entertainment courtesy of the world-leading provider of pre-owned and new networking and datacenter solutions.

Out with Network Hardware Resale — a name the privately held company has boasted since its founding in 1986 — and in with a brand that emphasizes a commitment to offering customers choices and IT solutions that allow them to excel in business.

The shift could’ve been a bit bittersweet for Sheldon, whose father, former IBM-executive Chuck Sheldon, founded the IT infrastructure services provider.

But the company no longer just sells hardware, which is why officials have been thinking about a name change for some time, Sheldon told Noozhawk.

“Network Hardware Resale was a perfect name 10 years ago,” he said. “The messaging that we’ve been using with our customers over the last three years is very different than, ‘We can get you a good deal on a router.’

“Curvature is basically the measure of deviation from the straight and narrow. It’s basically a measure of change.”

While Curvature will continue to sell the best pre-owned networking equipment at faster response times — and with lower failure rates than original manufacturers — the company also warranties and maintains throughout the life of equipment.

Sheldon said the company is transforming how other businesses acquire and upgrade technologies for multi-vendor network and data center environments.

Curvature has more than 10,000 customers worldwide, spanning Global 1,000 enterprises, small and mid-sized businesses, telecommunications service providers, financial institutions, government entities, educational institutions and healthcare organizations. Corporate locations are located throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia.

News of the name change comes as the company continues its hiring craze. The business earned $260 million last year, an 8 percent increase over 2012.

Sheldon said he expects Curvature to post another great year in 2014 with the new brand.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

