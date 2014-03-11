Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 9:08 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Network Hardware Resale Enjoys Continuing Growth in Revenue, Staffing

The Goleta-based company saw earnings increase 8 percent last year over 2012, and plans to hire up to 10 new employees each month this year

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 11, 2014 | 7:36 p.m.

Sachi Thompson lasted about a week as the executive assistant to Network Hardware Resale CEO Mike Sheldon, a fairly low-maintenance gig, before the Carpinteria native decided to also offer help to other departments within the rapidly growing company.

Thompson has always had an eye for efficiency and cutting costs, a mantra the UC Santa Barbara graduate embodied while serving as a production manager at age 18 and in the retail and real estate businesses after that.

Since saving customers time and money mirrors goals of the world-leading provider of pre-owned and new networking and datacenter solutions, Thompson was promoted to a number of positions since she started at the front desk in 2007.

She became vice president of global operations and supply chain last year — a storyline that parallels the success of the resale company she so enjoys.

“We’re always improving. We’re always innovating,” Thompson said. “It’s never been a dull moment.”

Thompson humbly refers to her rise through the ranks as a product of the good work of other employees, a number that also continues to grow, along with revenue.

Network Hardware Resale earned $260 million last year, about an 8 percent increase over 2012.

The privately held company, which was founded in 1986, also plans to hire five to 10 new employees each month of 2014 in sales, administration, engineering, accounting and more, according to its CEO.

News of a profitable 2013 comes a year after the company posted its largest gains to date following launch of its servers and storage solutions business that maximizes the lifespan and efficiency of technology investments.

Sheldon told Noozhawk he was particularly impressed with the level of interest during a recent career fair at the company’s headquarters in 6500 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

“It was surprising, given such a small town, to have almost 300 people attend,” he said, noting that the company had planned for about 100. “Business is good. It’s growing everywhere.

“There’s an enormous quantity of installed equipment around the world. The manufacturers would have you believe the equipment has to be renewed more often.”

The storage business has consistently grown, and the NetSure Maintenance Program for IT customers has blown up, doubling year over year.

The global business that provides hardware solutions and IT services — saving customers an average of 20 to 30 percent — also will soon delve more into full network and security management.

Sounds like another challenge for Thompson and the budding company.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

