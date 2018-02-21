Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 1:06 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Business

Share Your Story of Thomas Fire, Mudslide With Business Network

By Sandy Goe for Santa Barbara Business Network | February 21, 2018 | 12:29 p.m.

Santa Barbara Business Network (SBBN) is working to respond to people and businesses impacted by the Thomas Fire and debris flow by offering services to help them share their stories, raise awareness of their needs, and link them with resources that may support them in their business recovery.

Those affected can submit a story (up to 800 words) to [email protected] Include your name, business name, phone and email. Deadline for story submissions has been extended to March 10.

The network will host a workshop for participants to share their stories, learn from professional writers and speech coaches, and help them prepare for story delivery through various avenues such as blogs, social media, video and TV.

SBBN is currently taking submissions where selected stories will be published and have a chance to be in a special program produced by TV Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Business Network.

The program, to be produced by TV Santa Barbara (TVSB), will consist of a collection of stories shared by those affected by the recent fire and mudslide disasters in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Business owners will be interviewed and filmed. The program is expected to air in the spring.

For questions, call 452-3632.

The Thomas Fire was the worst fire in California history. Grateful for the work of the firefighters, first responders, and brave individuals, loss of lives was limited to two members of the community.

The Montecito mudslides were devastating, and the aftermath continues. Although there was much tragedy, there also are numerous stories of heroism and the miraculous that can serve to encourage the local community and those watching.

The Santa Barbara Business Network is a grass-roots network, co-founded by Sandy and Gino Goe, with the vision of a “Santa Barbara where every business owner makes a difference.” Its website, www.BusinessHubSB.com, serves as a hub to connect.

For example, in the instance of the onset of dangers, such as the Thomas Fire, website visitors can search “Emergency” and access disaster relief and emergency contact sources, such as CalFire and FEMA, and find pet evacuation information.

One of the services available to help business members share their stories or introduce the public to their business is the Business Spotlight Package, which includes an interview to discuss business goals, identify their target client, define their message, and create a call to action.

TV Santa Barbara, with studio and offices at 329 S. Salinas St., operates two community access channels, 17 and 71, TVSB Voice and TVSB Culture.

TVSB provides open access to media technology for companies and individuals who want to tell stories, share ideas and create TV shows, independent films, web videos and documentaries. Everyone is welcome at TVSB, regardless of level of experience.

TVSB’s MediaU program provides hands-on training in media technology and communication. Its production studios provide members with classes, field-production equipment and creative services for the entire community. For more on TVSB, visit www.tvsb.tv.

For more on the recovery project, visit www.BusinessHubSB.com.

— Sandy Goe for Santa Barbara Business Network.

 

