Networking Group Designed to Help Women in Business

By Kristine Miller for The W Source | October 26, 2017 | 4:08 p.m.

The W Source, a nationwide networking group for female professionals and service providers, recently launched its inaugural chapter in Santa Barbara.

The group opened with 20 members, including CPAs, attorneys, and risk-management specialists. The goal of The W Source is to help members better serve the needs of their clients while growing their businesses through networking.

Members have access to tools and resources that provide them an opportunity to collaborate with other professionals in their area.

Each local group holds monthly meetings as well as one-on-one meetings designed to help members cultivate relationships within their professional networks.

“It’s been such a rewarding experience to collaborate with women who are committed, engaged, and are eager to help grow other female-centric businesses," said Hannah Buschbom, co-founder of The W Source and group leader of the Santa Barbara Chapter.

"The purpose of setting up this group was largely a desire to be a better resource for my clients who are looking for services that extend beyond the area of my expertise," she said.

"As a transitional events specialist, it’s crucial that I am connected with the best local professionals such as CPAs, attorneys, risk-management specialists, and others to better assist my clients with their unique needs,” she said.

The W Source said it will open its next chapter in Westlake Village on Nov. 15. For more information, contact The W Source at [email protected].

— Kristine Miller for The W Source.

 

